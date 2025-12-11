Two new, leading-edge assistance systems designed to effortlessly support driving, maneuvering and parking while towing any type of trailer debuts at CES 2026

Both new functions can prevent potentially critical and extensively damaging situations

AUMOVIO offers a wide range of intelligent trailer functions, with award winning features

CES 2026--AUMOVIO has developed two new advanced assistance functions that make it significantly easier and safer to drive, maneuver and park while towing any type of trailer. The first system is an advanced reversing aid that automatically moves both the vehicle and trailer back to its starting position at the touch of a button. The second solution is a trailer collision warning system. This new, breakthrough assistance system prevents collisions with pedestrians or obstacles such as parked vehicles and protects the vehicle-trailer combination from potentially extensive damage to the vehicle and trailer at critical angles of impact, making maneuvering smoother and more secure.

Trailer collision warning: The new assistance system prevents collisions with pedestrians or obstacles such as curbstones and parked vehicles.

The pioneering Trailer Collision Warning and the Trailer Backtrack functions will debut at CES 2026 in Las Vegas and are expected to be available to the market in 2027. AUMOVIO has an extensive trailer functions portfolio and experience with many innovative features already in series production. In addition to intelligent driver assistance systems for cars, trucks and motorcycles, AUMOVIO also offers customized functions for users of vehicle-trailer combinations.

Solutions for easier handling of vehicle-trailer combinations are in demand. North America is an important market for assistance systems that simplify driving with trailers. Many drivers tow cargo trailers or recreational vehicles with large pickups, but even seasoned drivers can struggle in tight spaces or when parking in difficult light or bad weather. This is where AUMOVIO's trailering portfolio adds significant comfort and safety.

"Anyone who has to reverse with a trailer will appreciate an intelligent assistance system," said Ibro Muharemovic, Head of the Autonomous Mobility business area in North America at AUMOVIO. "Maneuvering with a trailer is one of the biggest challenges for drivers. With our two new assistance functions, we now offer support that makes handling a trailer effortless for everyone."

Reversing aid with trailer: Back to the start at the touch of a button

Many trailer users face familiar situations you drive forward into a narrow parking bay, an awkwardly located loading ramp, or a narrow parking space but you don't hit the ideal angle of approach. When attempting to return the vehicle and trailer to the starting position for another attempt, you only maneuver yourself further into the sidelines. For such cases, AUMOVIO has been offering a Trailer Reverse Assist system since 2020, designed to support both conventional and gooseneck/5th wheel trailers. The system helps drivers intuitively, but independently, find the ideal track when reversing by means of a control button and supporting graphics on the display.

The new, advanced Trailer Reverse Assist goes one step further. At the touch of a button, it comfortably maneuvers the vehicle back to its original position. The assistance system automatically maneuvers the vehicle-trailer combination back along the same path as when it was driven forward, preventing deviations from the ideal line. Users don't have to do anything other than press the button and the assistant takes care of the rest and initiates the maneuver.

Trailer collision warning: real-time calculation for the perfect turning circle

The second new trailer assistant is a collision warning for turning and cornering maneuvers with trailers when reversing, starting off, and passing. This system helps in a situation that is also familiar to many trailer users: When turning or maneuvering, the significantly larger turning circle of a trailer is misjudged, and the rear corner of the vehicle collides with the front corner of the trailer due to the angle of turn being too tight. In addition, there is always a risk of collision with pedestrians, curbs or other obstacles during such maneuvers.

Existing vehicle technologies intelligently networked

The assistance system uses existing surround view cameras and, optionally, radar sensors in the vehicle to accurately calculate the surroundings in order to detect pedestrians, bicycles, or lampposts, for example, and warn the driver of possible collisions. A real-time path overlay also shows the driver whether the vehicle and trailer are on a collision course with each other at the selected steering angle.

Trailer assistant family: AUMOVIO offers the perfect portfolio for every application

The two new assistance functions are the latest additions to an already large trailer assistant family. AUMOVIO offers a portfolio of convenient assistance systems that is unique on the market. From an assistant for coupling the vehicle to the trailer to automatic reversing, to an assistance system for overtaking maneuvers and an automatic assistant that supports launching boats with the trailer, AUMOVIO has the full suite of functions. Additionally, the company received an Innovation Award at CES 2021 for its "Transparent Trailer" function. The solution allows drivers to "see through" the trailer while driving by using live visualization of the surround view system on a vehicle display, enabling them to keep an eye on the areas behind and next to the trailer.

Since its spin-off in September 2025, AUMOVIO continues the business of the former Continental group sector Automotive as an independent company. The technology and electronics company offers a wide-ranging portfolio that makes mobility safe, exciting, connected, and autonomous. This includes sensor solutions, displays, braking, and comfort systems, as well as comprehensive expertise in software, architecture platforms, and assistance systems for software-defined vehicles. In the fiscal year 2024, the business areas, which now belong to AUMOVIO, generated sales of 19.6 billion Euro. The company is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany and has over 86,000 employees in more than 100 locations worldwide.

