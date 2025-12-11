Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
News von heute Morgen: Noch bevor der Markt erwacht, könnte es jetzt explosiv werden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.12.2025 14:06 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mycom announces new AInsights capability for detection of fault correlations for higher precision in prevention of faults

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycom, an Assurance leader offering AI, Data and Automation solutions for some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), today announced its latest capability in the award-winning AI application, AInsights.

Mycom Logo

The new capability in Mycom's AInsights application offers event correlation utilizing machine learning to uncover hidden patterns in network events, analyzing historical data to identify relationships and precisely determining root cause of issues.

In addition to the existing capabilities of performance forecasting and anomaly detection and pattern detection for RCA, this critical enhancement to AInsights application helps CSPs detect hidden fault patterns and correlate the faults, identifying the relationship of faults between network elements, in real time, as they expand their 5G and FTTx networks. Mycom's AInsights application offering is an essential capability for CSPs to deliver services with AI-based predictive insights for high performance and root cause analysis, enabling CSPs to move from reactive to predictive operations.

"We are delighted to enhance AInsights with this new capability to support CSPs in identifying fault correlations," said Mounir Ladki, Co-founder, President and CTO at Mycom. "With this, networks with high volumes of alarms can reduce alarm noise and prioritize the most business impacting issues to optimize costs and reduce downtime in their networks."

To arrange a discussion with Mycom and find out more about its Service Assurance offerings, click here or contact the team at info@mycom.com, jack.toye@mycom.com. Follow Mycom on LinkedIn for its latest innovations and thought leadership on AI and Automation solutions.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2842400/Mycom_New_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mycom-announces-new-ainsights-capability-for-detection-of-fault-correlations-for-higher-precision-in-prevention-of-faults-302638863.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.