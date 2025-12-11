Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - UK Listing Rule 11.2.6
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
11 December 2025
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc
UK Listing Rule 11.2.6
The Company is pleased to clarify that it will not invest more than 15 per cent. of its gross assets in other investment companies or investment trusts which are listed on the Official List.
For further information, please contact:
James Poole
For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Secretary to Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc
Telephone: 020 3753 1000
Will Ellis
Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco
Telephone: 020 3753 1000
