Donnerstag, 11.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
News von heute Morgen: Noch bevor der Markt erwacht, könnte es jetzt explosiv werden
PR Newswire
11.12.2025 14:06 Uhr
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - UK Listing Rule 11.2.6

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - UK Listing Rule 11.2.6

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

11 December 2025

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

UK Listing Rule 11.2.6

The Company is pleased to clarify that it will not invest more than 15 per cent. of its gross assets in other investment companies or investment trusts which are listed on the Official List.

For further information, please contact:

James Poole

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Telephone: 020 3753 1000


