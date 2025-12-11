Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.: Eco-Growth Strategies Announces Board Approval of Comprehensive Uplisting Preparation Plan as Company Continues Strategic Progress Toward National Exchange Readiness

HONOLULU, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. (OTC: ECGS) ("ECGS" or the "Company"), a Hawaii-based premium bottled water company, today announced that its Board of Directors has formally approved a comprehensive Uplisting Preparation Plan and a corresponding budget of up to $350,000 to support the Company's continued progress toward potential listing on a national securities exchange.

The approved plan outlines the next phase of ECGS's multi-year corporate development strategy, focusing on strengthening financial reporting, governance structures, operational documentation, and public-company infrastructure. These steps are designed to position ECGS for the rigorous standards expected of national-exchange issuers.

Recent Momentum

The Board's approval follows a series of important developments completed over the past several months, including:

Reservation of the ticker symbol "THWC" with Nasdaq , an administrative milestone aligned with the Company's long-term capital markets strategy

, an administrative milestone aligned with the Company's long-term capital markets strategy Completion of approximately $2.3 million in cumulative financing over the past twelve months , supporting operational development and corporate readiness

, supporting operational development and corporate readiness Ongoing upgrades to reporting systems and governance practices

to reporting systems and governance practices Onboarding of a leading emerging-growth company investment bank and capital markets advisory company

a leading emerging-growth company investment bank and capital markets advisory company Advancement of facility and production planning for the Company's Hawaiian water operations

Together, these initiatives reflect ECGS's commitment to building a more robust, institutional-grade corporate platform.

CEO Comment

"We are pleased to take this next major step forward," said W.J. 'Bill' Delgado, Chief Executive Officer of ECGS. "The Board's approval of our uplisting preparation plan and budget provides clear direction and the necessary resources to continue strengthening our financial reporting, governance systems, and operational capabilities. Over the past year, we have built real momentum, and this plan allows us to continue maturing as a public company while preparing for future opportunities, including a potential uplisting.

We remain focused on disciplined execution and long-term value creation for our shareholders."

Plan Overview

The approved plan includes:

Completion of PCAOB-standard audits

Transition to full SEC reporting

Expansion of governance, including independent board and committee structures

Enhancement of financial controls and corporate policies

Continued operational documentation and commercial readiness for Hawaiian water production

Investor communications upgrades and public-company infrastructure improvements

The Board's authorization enables management to execute these workstreams immediately.

Important Notice: No Assurance of Listing

The approval of the Uplisting Preparation Plan and the reservation of a ticker symbol with Nasdaq are preliminary and exploratory actions. These steps do not constitute, reflect, or imply any determination by any national securities exchange regarding the Company's eligibility for, or approval of, any listing application.

Any potential listing remains subject to satisfaction of applicable quantitative and qualitative standards, completion of regulatory and corporate processes, and prevailing market conditions. There can be no assurance that an application will be made, accepted, or approved.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's uplisting readiness, corporate development, operational progress, governance enhancements, financial reporting initiatives, and potential future milestones. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

Factors that may affect actual results include, among others: the Company's ability to complete the Uplisting Preparation Plan within anticipated timelines or budgets; the ability to satisfy national-exchange listing standards; regulatory developments; market conditions; operational challenges; the availability of additional financing; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosures. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.

Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. ("ECGS") is a Hawaii-based bottled water company developing and scaling the production of high-quality purified and natural spring water sourced from the Hawaiian Islands. The Company is pursuing facility and infrastructure expansion initiatives in Hawaii and is listed on the OTC Markets under the ticker ECGS. Learn more at https://www.hawaiianisleswater.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

FSR Capital

Kristina Smirnova - [email protected]

