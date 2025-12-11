Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.: Xtant Medical Announces Commercial Launch of its Next-Generation nanOss Strata Synthetic Bone Graft

nanOss Strata is designed to more closely mimic the structure of human bone, increase the graft's surface area, improve osteoconductivity and enhance the stimulation of cellular activity

BELGRADE, Mont., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for spinal and other orthopedic conditions, today announced the commercial launch of its next-generation innovative synthetic bone graft in the nanOss line, Strata.

nanOss Strata is manufactured from hydroxycarbonapatite (HCA), a material with higher solubility than traditional hydroxyapatite (HA), the most commonly used synthetic material. Increased solubility can enhance the bioactivity of the graft, which allows for better integration and remodeling with the surrounding bone tissue during the healing process. The nanocrystalline structure of HCA used in the nanOss Strata is designed to closely mimic human bone and increase the surface area for improved osteoconductivity and stimulation of the patient's cellular activity on the surface of the graft after implantation.

Strata is available in compression-resistant preformed strips and prehydrated moldable grafts. Both options are sterile, highly moldable, and quickly absorb blood and other biologic fluids.

Sean Browne, President and CEO of Xtant Medical, stated, "By building on the clinical success of our nanOss products, Strata further demonstrates our commitment to innovation in regenerative medicine. We are excited to introduce this new technology to help our surgeon customers improve the surgical outcomes of their patients."

nanOss Strata is now accessible through Xtant Medical's nationwide distribution network.

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical's mission of honoring the gift of donation so that our patients can live as full and complete a life as possible, is the driving force behind our company. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics serving the chronic and surgical wound care and sports medicine markets, as well as spinal implant systems. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that contain words such as "intends," 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' "continue," "future," 'will,' "potential," similar expressions or the negative thereof, and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company's expectations regarding the benefits and performance of nanOss Strata and its potential to improve outcomes for patients utilizing nanOss Strata. The Company cautions that its forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including, among others: the ability of nanOss Strata and other new products to gain market acceptance, perform as designed and intended, and meet the needs of surgeons and patients; the ability of the Company and its sales personnel and distributors to successfully sell nanOss Strata; the Company's ability to successfully manufacture nanOss Strata and in amounts required to meet demand; the Company's ability to continue to innovate, develop and introduce new products and the success of those products; the performance and success of the Company's fully vertically integrated structure; the Company's ability to engage and retain new and existing independent distributors, agents and qualified personnel and its dependence on key independent agents for a significant portion of its revenue; the Company's future operating and financial performance and its ability to increase or maintain revenue; and other risk factors, including in particular those associated with the launch of new products, contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 6, 2025 and subsequent SEC filings by the Company, including without limitation its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2025 filed with the SEC on November 10, 2025. Investors are encouraged to read the Company's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

