Walker River Resources: Walker River Announces Significant Gold Intercepts At The Lapon Canyon Gold Project

Walker River Resources Corp. ("Walker" or the "Company") (TSX-V: WRR) is pleased to announce additional assay results from the ongoing reverse circulation ("RC") drill program at the Lapon Canyon portion of the Lapon Gold Project, located within Nevada's Prolific Walker Lane Gold trend, 60 km SE of Yerington, NV.

Highlights:

Results from drilling on the new upper drill roads continue to confirm and extend gold mineralization to the south and the east of the Hotspot zone, results include:

3.05 g/t Au over 53.3 m starting at 117.4 m, including 6.67 g/t Au over 18.3 m in hole LC-25-163

1.49 g/t Au over 47.2 m starting at 86.9 m, including 13.8 g/t Au over 1.5 m in hole LC-25-162

1.14 g/t Au over 45.7 m starting at 88.4 m in hole LC-25-159

1.05 g/t Au over 29.0 m starting at 111.3 m in hole LC-25-161

1.01 g/t Au over 54.8 m starting at 105.2 m in hole LC-25-164

1.03 g/t Au over 45.7 m starting at 79.3 m in hole LC-25-165

0.98 g/t Au over 19.8 m starting at 94.5 m in hole LC-25-157 where the gold mineralization is within granite, which is notable.

Other significant results can be found in Table 1 below:

From To Width* Gold Notes: Drill Hole (m) (m) (m) (g/t) LC-25-157 94.5 114.3 19.8 0.98 granite LC-25-158 202.7 216.4 13.7 1.74 Incl 208.8 210.3 1.5 12.10 LC-25-159 88.4 134.1 45.7 1.14 LC-25-160 160.0 176.8 16.8 0.55 LC-25-161 111.3 140.2 29.0 1.05 LC-25-162 86.9 134.1 47.2 1.49 incl 102.1 103.6 1.5 13.8 LC-25-163 117.4 170.7 53.3 3.05 incl 135.6 153.9 18.3 6.67 LC-25-164 105.2 160.0 54.8 1.01 LC-25-165 79.3 124.9 45.7 1.03

Table 1. Drill Results

*Sampled width is presented. True width is estimated to be between 75 and 95 percent of sampled widths.

The 2025 drill programs have led to the discovery of intrusive-related gold mineralization at Lapon Canyon, significantly increasing the Project's exploration potential. Unlike previous programs, which returned narrower but higher-grade intervals, recent drilling has produced much wider gold intercepts. This discovery suggests strong potential for substantial gold emplacement within deeper-seated rock units. To advance the understanding of these zones, geophysical surveys are being planned to help define future drill targets within the deeper intrusive bodies.

It is also notable that the gold encountered in drillholes LC-25-158 through 165 is hosted within monzonitic units. The presence of monzonite as the host rock suggests the potential for a monzonite porphyry system-deposit types that are associated with very large gold and copper-bearing systems in Nevada. Elevated copper values identified in the Company's multi-element geochemical sampling further supports this interpretation.

The 2025 drill program at Lapon Canyon focused on exploration and resource definition at the existing Hotspot deposit, as well as testing extensions of the deposit along strike and down dip. Drilling at Hotspot has significantly expanded the footprint of gold mineralization to the south and east. Both historical and current results indicate that the gold system is predominantly sub-horizontal to moderately south-dipping, with evidence for more steeply dipping, high-grade shoots developed within the broader mineralized zones.

Please click to view image

Figure 1. Plan map of the Lapon Gold deposit, showing the Central and Hotspot zones with historic and 2025 drilling results and contours for 0.1 - 1.0 g/t Au (yellow) and 1.0 - 10.0 g/t Au (magenta).

Please click to view image

Figure 2. Cross-section of the Lapon Gold deposit at Hotspot, showing historic and 2025 drilling results with highlights of intervals from this release and contours for 0.1 - 1.0 g/t Au (yellow) and 1.0 - 10.0 g/t Au (red).

Michel David, Walker River's President & CEO states: "We continue to be extremely encouraged by our drill results which are confirming the potential and significantly increasing the gold mineralization at Lapon Canyon. As evidenced by drill holes on the upper new roads at Hotspot, returning significant gold values. We're looking forward to additional results from Lapon Canyon and very excited with our ongoing interpretation of the gold mineralization at the Project. The discovery of gold in Monzonite only increases our excitement for the potential at Lapon Canyon."

Results from previous and current (2025) drill programs, including results not yet received, will be the basis for the completion of an initial NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource on the Project which is expected to be complete sometime in 2026. In addition, work will continue at Lapon Canyon to identify future drill targets in the deeper-seated intrusive bodies. Further drill results will be released as they become available.

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the drill to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. A blank or certified reference material was inserted approximately every tenth sample. The Lapon Canyon samples were delivered to American Assays Laboratories' certified laboratory facilities in Sparks, NV. The samples were crushed, pulverized and the sample pulps digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 50 g gravimetric finish. Certain intensely altered samples used a 1 kg pulp screened to 100 microns. Duplicate assay on screen undersize. Assay of entire oversize fraction.



Samples are taken and bagged directly at the drill rig at every 1.5-meter interval, standard in the exploration industry. A small sample is also taken at the drill rig and put into a chip tray for examination purposes and to determine those sample bags that should be sent to the lab for assay purposes. Often this work is carried out using a microscope for the examination of the rock chips. The full sample bag from the interval chosen for assay purposes is then sent directly from the drill site to the lab, located in Sparks, NV.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Dave Nuttall P.Geo, President of Geo Exploration, who is an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Lapon Gold Project

The Lapon Gold Project consists of 147 claims (2940 acres) situated in the Wassuk Range, within Nevada's Prolific Walker Lane shear zone, a 100 km wide structural corridor extending in a southeast direction from Reno, Nevada. The Lapon Gold Project includes Lapon Canyon, the Pikes Peak claims located 4 kilometres to the north, and the Rattlesnake and Range Front claims 3 kilometres to the west and over 600 meters lower than the present drilling at Lapon Canyon. The Lapon Canyon (96 claims) portion of the Project, is subject to an $5m USD exploration stream earn-in agreement with Nevada Canyon Gold Corp (news release 02-03-2025). The Project is easily accessible by secondary state roads from the main highway (25 kilometres), and is located approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada. A state power grid transmission line passes within three kilometres of the Project.



The Rattlesnake, Range Front, and Pikers Peak claims cover over 8 km of possible extensions of the range front zones to the west, north, and south of Lapon Canyon, adding several additional drill target areas to the project. Rattlesnake and Pikes Peak contain numerous historical mining and milling areas that consist of adits at different levels, shafts and underground workings, and a network of existing roads providing access throughout. Little or no exploration work has been carried out on these claims prior to Walker's arrival. It is notable that the Rattlesnake area and adits are on strike with the Lapon Canyon discoveries located 3 km on strike and 600 meters above. Lapon Canyon hosts historical high grade gold mining with approximately 2000 feet of undergoing workings in three adits. Historical underground work returned numerous assay values in the one ounce per ton range, with a sample at the end of the A adit returning 20.6 ounces per ton Au. (NI 43-101, Montgomery and Barr, 2004).



