zSpace, Inc.: zSpace Announces Strategic Restructuring to Strengthen Financial Foundation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a global leader in immersive augmented reality (AR) learning solutions for education, today announced the successful completion of a comprehensive strategic restructuring designed to optimize its cost structure, enhance operational efficiency, and position the company for sustained long-term success. This initiative reflects zSpace's commitment to adapting to evolving market dynamics while maintaining its focus on delivering innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs.

The restructuring included material headcount reductions and targeted operational alignments, primarily within its U.S. business, given the macro headwinds impacting performance this year. These actions are expected to reduce the company's run-rate operating expenses by over 30%, strengthening its financial profile and creating a more resilient foundation to capitalize on growth opportunities in edtech and immersive learning, both domestically and internationally.

"As we emerge from this restructuring, zSpace is more focused and better equipped to drive value for our customers, partners, and shareholders," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. "By aligning our resources with our core strengths and market conditions, we've not only enhanced our financial stability but also positioned ourselves for future growth. We're optimistic about the future, with a focus on profitability and continued leadership in transforming how people learn and train through AR/VR experiences."

zSpace remains dedicated to its mission of making immersive learning accessible and effective. The company's flagship platforms continue to gain traction in K-12 education and CTE/Vocational training, with recent partnerships and deployments underscoring demand for its solutions. Looking ahead, zSpace is well-positioned to leverage these advancements, expand its global footprint, and deliver enhanced value to stakeholders.

For more information about zSpace and its innovative AR/VR solutions, visit www.zspace.com.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables hands-on "learning by doing" experiences proven to improve engagement and student outcomes. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds more than 80 patents, with research published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning (2021) validating the impact of 3D virtual reality technologies on student knowledge gains.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our ability to optimize the Company's cost structure, enhance operational efficiency and position the company for sustained long-term success, the anticipated reduction in operating expenses, the Company's expected financial profile and resilience, the Company's ability to capitalize on growth opportunities in edtech and immersive learning, statements regarding the Company's future growth, profitability and continued leadership, and the anticipated expansion of the global footprint and enhanced value to stakeholders. These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to general economic conditions and other factors discussed in the Risk Factors section of the Company's filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and zSpace, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

