Vera Bradley, Inc.: Vera Bradley Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) (the "Company") today announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine month period ended November 1, 2025.

Third Quarter Comments

"Our third quarter results demonstrate progress in our comprehensive transformation strategy, which we have now branded as Project Sunshine, our five-pillar initiative anchored on reclaiming Vera Bradley's joyful optimism while fueling operational excellence. Project Sunshine encompasses sharpening our brand focus, resetting our go-to-market approach, rewiring our digital ecosystem, implementing Outlet 2.0, and reimagining how we work as an organization," said Ian Bickley, Executive Chairman of Vera Bradley.

"With third quarter revenues of $62.3 million, our Direct Segments registered sequential improvement across key metrics including positive comparable Brand channel sales for five months from back-to-school through Black Friday weekend. The successful return of iconic styles like the Original 100 Bag, the Vera and Glenna Totes also give us confidence we're moving Vera Bradley in the right direction. While significant work remains, these early wins and our continued focus on profitability and cash generation position us well for sustainable growth," concluded Bickley.

Summary of Financial Performance for the Third Quarter

Consolidated net revenues from continuing operations totaled $62.3 million compared to $70.5 million in the prior year third quarter ended November 2, 2024.

For the current year third quarter, Vera Bradley, Inc.'s net loss from continuing operations totaled ($12.4) million, or ($0.44) per diluted share. GAAP results from continuing operations for the quarter were significantly affected by a $5.9 million inventory write-down related to the Brands' strategic product shift toward cotton and heritage prints, along with a $4 million write-off of television media credits which were acquired to support the Company's Project Restoration efforts and won't be fully utilized with the focus on digital and performance marketing. These items had a ($0.35) per diluted share impact on our results from continuing operations. Additionally, we incurred non-GAAP pre-tax charges comprised of $0.6 million for severance, $0.4 million for transformation initiatives, $0.3 million for consulting and professional fees associated with strategic initiatives, ($0.2) million for a true up of PO cancellation fees, and total tax impact of $3.0 million adjusted to reflect the tax benefit calculated using a 26% statutory rate applied to the non-GAAP pre-tax loss. The net-of-tax impact totaled $4.1 million. On a non-GAAP basis, Vera Bradley, Inc.'s third quarter net loss from continuing operations totaled ($8.3) million, or ($0.30) per diluted share.

For the prior year third quarter, Vera Bradley, Inc.'s net loss from continuing operations totaled ($13.3) million, or ($0.47) per diluted share. These results included pre-tax charges comprised of $2.1 million of property, plant & equipment ("PPE") impairment charges, $0.7 million for Project Restoration initiatives, $0.2 million for severance, $0.2 million for consulting and professional fees associated with strategic initiatives, and total tax impact of $6.5 million adjusted to reflect the tax benefit calculated using a 26% statutory rate applied to the non-GAAP pre-tax loss. The net-of-tax impact totaled $9.7 million. On a non-GAAP basis, Vera Bradley, Inc.'s third quarter net loss from continuing operations totaled ($3.7) million, or ($0.13) per diluted share.

Summary of Financial Performance for the Nine Months

Consolidated net revenues from continuing operations totaled $184.8 million compared to $232.4 million in the prior year third quarter ended November 2, 2024.

For the current year nine months, Vera Bradley, Inc.'s net loss from continuing operations totaled ($35.3) million, or ($1.26) per diluted share. GAAP results from the nine months were significantly impacted by the previously mentioned $5.9 million inventory write-down and $4 million write-off of media credits. Additionally, we incurred non-GAAP pre-tax charges comprised of $3.9 million for severance, $1.7 million for consulting and professional fees associated with strategic initiatives and shareholder matters, $1.1 million for professional fees associated with the sale of Pura Vida, $1.0 million for PPE impairment charges, $0.7 million for transformation initiatives, $0.6 million for PO cancellation fees, $0.3 million for inventory write-offs associated with the sale of Pura Vida, and a total tax impact of $7.1 million adjusted to reflect the tax benefit calculated using a 26% statutory rate applied to the non-GAAP pre-tax loss. The net-of-tax impact totaled $16.4 million. On a non-GAAP basis, Vera Bradley, Inc.'s current year net loss from continuing operations for the nine months totaled ($18.9) million, or ($0.67) per diluted share.

For the prior year nine months, Vera Bradley, Inc.'s net loss from continuing operations totaled ($13.4) million, or ($0.46) per diluted share. These results included pre-tax charges comprised of $2.1 million for PPE impairment charges, $1.0 million for severance, $1.0 million for Project Restoration initiatives, $0.7 million for one-time vendor charges, $0.4 million for consulting and professional fees associated with strategic initiatives, and a total tax impact of $0.5 million adjusted to reflect the tax benefit calculated using a 26% statutory rate applied to the non-GAAP pre-tax loss. The net-of-tax impact totaled $5.7 million. On a non-GAAP basis, Vera Bradley, Inc.'s prior year net loss from continuing operations for the nine months totaled ($7.7) million, or ($0.26) per diluted share.

Third Quarter Details

Vera Bradley Direct segment revenues totaled $49.7 million, a 5.3% decrease from $52.5 million in the prior year third quarter. Comparable sales declined 5.8% in the third quarter, primarily driven by traffic and conversion declines in our outlet channels. This represents the Company's third quarter of sequential comparable sales improvement. During the third quarter, the Company closed one underperforming full-line store.

Vera Bradley Indirect segment revenues totaled $12.6 million, a 30.2% decrease from $18.0 million in the prior year third quarter. The decrease was primarily related to a decline in specialty and key account orders, which were partially offset by increased liquidation sales.

Gross profit totaled $26.2 million, or 42.1% of net revenues, compared to $38.4 million, or 54.5% of net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, current year gross profit totaled $26.0 million, or 41.7% of net revenues. The year-over-year decrease in consolidated gross profit as a percentage of net revenues was primarily driven by the previously mentioned inventory write-down as well as additional duty expenses, partially offset by pricing improvements.

Selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expense totaled $38.7 million, or 62.1% of net revenues, compared to $46.7 million, or 66.3% of net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, current year consolidated SG&A expense totaled $37.4 million, or 60.0% of net revenues, compared to $43.6 million, or 61.8% of net revenues, in the prior year. The decrease in non-GAAP SG&A expense primarily due to lower compensation expenses and other cost reduction initiatives which were partially offset by the previously mentioned media credit write-off.

The Company's third quarter operating loss from continuing operations totaled ($12.2) million, or (19.6%) of net revenues, compared to ($8.2) million, or (11.6%) of net revenues, in the prior year third quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's current year operating loss from continuing operations totaled ($11.1) million, or (17.8%) of net revenues, compared to ($5.0) million, or (7.1%) of net revenues, in the prior year.

By segment:

Vera Bradley Direct operating income was $2.7 million, or 5.4% of Direct net revenues, compared to $2.1 million, or 4.0% of Direct net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, Direct operating income totaled $2.5 million, or 5.1% of Direct revenues, compared to $4.5 million, or 8.6% of Direct net revenues, in the prior year.

Vera Bradley Indirect operating income was $0.9 million, or 7.1% of Indirect net revenues, compared to $6.1 million, or 33.7% of Indirect net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, Indirect operating income totaled $0.9 million, or 6.8% of Indirect net revenues, compared to $6.6 million, or 36.7% of Indirect net revenues, in the prior year.

Details for the Nine Months

Vera Bradley Direct segment revenues for the current year nine month period totaled $153.3 million, a 15.4% decrease from $181.1 million in the prior year nine month period. Comparable sales declined 16.1% for the nine months, driven by traffic and conversion declines within the channels. During the current year, the Company opened two full-line stores and closed 10 underperforming full-line stores and one underperforming outlet store.

Vera Bradley Indirect segment revenues totaled $31.5 million, a 38.6% decrease from $51.3 million in the prior year third quarter. The decrease was primarily related to a decline in specialty and key account orders.

Consolidated gross profit for the nine months totaled $84.5 million, or 45.7% of net revenues, compared to $119.2 million, or 51.3% of net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, current year gross profit totaled $85.9 million, or 46.5% of net revenues, compared to $120.0 million, or 51.6% of net revenues in the prior year. The decrease in consolidated gross profit as a percentage of net revenues for the nine months resulted from the previously mentioned inventory write-down as well as additional duty expenses, partially offset by pricing improvements.

For the nine months, consolidated SG&A expense totaled $119.9 million, or 64.9% of net revenues, compared to $136.2 million, or 58.6% of net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, current year consolidated SG&A expense totaled $112.0 million, or 60.6% of net revenues, compared to $131.9 million, or 56.7% of net revenues, in the prior year. The decrease in non-GAAP SG&A expense primarily due to lower compensation expenses and other cost reduction initiatives which were partially offset by the previously mentioned media credit write-off.

For the nine months, the Company's operating loss from continuing operations totaled ($34.6) million, or (18.7%) of net revenues, compared to ($16.4) million, or (7.0%) of net revenues, in the prior year nine month period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's current year operating loss from continuing operations totaled ($25.3) million, or (13.7%) of net revenues, compared to ($11.2) million, or (4.8%) of net revenues, in the prior year.

By segment:

Vera Bradley Direct operating income was $6.5 million, or 4.2% of Direct net revenues, compared to $19.5 million, or 10.8% of Direct net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, Direct operating income totaled $9.0 million, or 5.8% of Direct revenues, compared to $23.1 million, or 12.8% of Direct net revenues, in the prior year.

Vera Bradley Indirect operating income was $5.1 million, or 16.1% of Indirect net revenues, compared to $14.6 million, or 28.5% of Indirect net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, Indirect operating income totaled $5.3 million, or 16.7% of Indirect net revenues, compared to $15.4 million, or 30.0% of Indirect net revenues, in the prior year.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents as of November 1, 2025 totaled $10.7 million compared to $12.3 million at the end of last year's third quarter. The Company had borrowings of $10.0 million on its $75.0 million asset-based lending ("ABL") facility at quarter end. The Company had no borrowings on its ABL facility at the end of last year's third quarter.

Total quarter-end inventory was $82.9 million, compared to $109.6 million at the end of last year's third quarter.

Net capital spending for the nine month period totaled $3.1 million compared to $6.1 million in the prior year.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP Numbers

The current year non-GAAP third quarter and nine month income statement numbers referenced below exclude the previously outlined charges for severance, consulting and professional fees associated with strategic initiatives and other matters, professional fees associated with the sale of Pura Vida, PPE impairment charges, transformation initiatives, PO cancellation fees, inventory write-offs associated with the sale of Pura Vida, and the income tax effect related to these items. The prior year non-GAAP third quarter and nine month income statement numbers referenced below exclude the previously outlined charges for PPE impairment charges, severance, Project Restoration initiatives, one-time vendor charges, consulting and professional fees, and the income tax effect related to these items.

The Company's management does not, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Further, the non-GAAP measures utilized by the Company may be unique to the Company, as they may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP measures presented in this earnings release, including cash usage; gross profit; selling, general, and administrative expenses; operating loss from continuing operations; net loss income from continuing operations; and diluted net loss per share from continuing operations, along with the associated percentages of net revenues, are helpful to investors because they allow for a more direct comparison of the Company's year-over-year performance and are consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the Company's supplemental schedules included in this earnings release.

Consistent with SEC regulations, the Company has not provided a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in reliance on the "unreasonable efforts" exception set forth in the applicable regulations, because there is substantial uncertainty associated with predicting any future adjustments the Company may make to its GAAP financial measures in calculating non-GAAP financial measures.

Vera Bradley Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including: possible adverse changes in general economic conditions and their impact on consumer confidence and spending; possible inability to predict and respond in a timely manner to changes in consumer demand; possible loss of key management or design associates or inability to attract and retain the talent required for our business; possible inability to maintain and enhance our brands; possible inability to successfully implement the Company's long-term strategic plan; possible inability to successfully open new stores, close targeted stores, and/or operate current stores as planned; incremental tariffs or adverse changes in the cost of raw materials and labor used to manufacture our products; possible adverse effects resulting from a significant disruption in our distribution facilities; or business disruption caused by pandemics or other macro factors. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included from time to time in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC, including the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement. Financial schedules are attached to this release.

Vera Bradley, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)



(unaudited) November 1,

2025 February 1,

2025 November 2,

2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 10,729 - 28,628 - 12,318 Accounts receivable, net 18,966 13,797 22,653 Inventories 82,938 91,430 109,590 Short-term contingent consideration 2,013 - - Income taxes receivable 392 584 3,453 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,298 8,072 10,265 Current assets of discontinued operations - 22,361 26,506 Total current assets 122,336 164,872 184,785 Operating right-of-use assets 68,360 74,841 79,287 Property, plant, and equipment, net 47,876 52,555 52,572 Long-term contingent consideration 539 - - Deferred income taxes - - 6,642 Other assets 4,573 9,048 9,867 Long-term assets of discontinued operations - 5,374 25,822 Total assets - 243,684 - 306,690 - 358,975 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable - 14,678 - 17,198 - 18,432 Accrued employment costs 6,007 6,527 6,223 Short-term operating lease liabilities 19,456 19,024 20,216 Other accrued liabilities 8,476 9,221 9,745 Income taxes payable - - 210 Current liabilities of discontinued operations - 6,023 4,940 Total current liabilities 48,617 57,993 59,766 Long-term debt 10,000 - - Long-term operating lease liabilities 56,957 66,307 70,351 Other long-term liabilities 47 47 46 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations - 3,388 3,614 Total liabilities 115,621 127,735 133,777 Shareholders' equity: Additional paid-in-capital 115,211 115,515 114,167 Retained earnings 169,782 220,279 267,252 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (110 - (19 - 14 Treasury stock (156,820 - (156,820 - (156,235 - Total shareholders' equity 128,063 178,955 225,198 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 243,684 - 306,690 - 358,975

Vera Bradley, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



(unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended November 1,

2025 November 2,

2024 November 1,

2025 November 2,

2024 Net revenues - 62,253 - 70,483 - 184,763 - 232,434 Cost of sales 36,067 32,066 100,313 113,268 Gross profit 26,186 38,417 84,450 119,166 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 38,670 46,703 119,916 136,247 Other income, net 310 133 843 704 Operating loss from continuing operations (12,174 - (8,153 - (34,623 - (16,377 - Interest (expense) income, net (135 - 15 (265 - 704 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (12,309 - (8,138 - (34,888 - (15,673 - Income tax (benefit) expense 56 5,194 446 (2,264 - Net loss from continuing operations - (12,365 - - (13,332 - - (35,334 - - (13,409 - Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax - 532 (15,163 - (1,806 - Net loss - (12,365 - - (12,800 - - (50,497 - - (15,215 - Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 27,937 28,074 27,984 29,339 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 27,937 28,074 27,984 29,339 Basic net loss per share: Continuing operations - (0.44 - - (0.47 - - (1.26 - - (0.46 - Discontinued operations - - - 0.01 - (0.54 - - (0.06 - Basic net loss per share - (0.44 - - (0.46 - - (1.80 - - (0.52 - Diluted net loss per share: Continuing operations - (0.44 - - (0.47 - - (1.26 - - (0.46 - Discontinued operations - - - 0.01 - (0.54 - - (0.06 - Diluted net loss per share - (0.44 - - (0.46 - - (1.80 - - (0.52 -

Vera Bradley, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)



(unaudited) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended November 1,

2025 November 2,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss - (50,497 - - (15,215 - Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 5,930 6,210 Amortization of operating right-of-use assets 15,198 14,850 Impairment charges 1,048 2,181 Amortization of intangible assets - 1,336 Provision for doubtful accounts 128 31 Stock-based compensation (87 - 2,269 Deferred income taxes - (116 - Loss on sale of business 15,163 - Other non-cash loss, net 85 (2 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,008 - (7,182 - Inventories 8,834 (13,036 - Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,012 (2,476 - Accounts payable (3,578 - 3,349 Income taxes 192 (3,917 - Operating lease liabilities, net (17,554 - (17,468 - Accrued and other liabilities (1,167 - (6,571 - Net cash used in operating activities (27,301 - (35,757 - Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (3,065 - (6,050 - Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash disposed 1,037 - Net cash used in investing activities (2,028 - (6,050 - Cash flows from financing activities Tax withholdings for equity compensation (217 - (692 - Repurchase of common stock - (21,179 - Borrowings under asset-based revolving credit agreement 15,000 - Repayment of borrowings under asset-based revolving credit agreement (5,000 - - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 9,783 (21,871 - Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (91 - 86 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents - (19,637 - - (63,592 - Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 30,366 77,303 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period - 10,729 - 13,711

Vera Bradley, Inc.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Thirteen Weeks Ended November 1, 2025

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



(unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Net loss from continuing operations - (12,365 - Severance(1) 609 Transformation initiatives(1) 398 Consulting and professional fees(1) 297 PO cancellation fees(2) (222 - Income tax adjustments(3) 2,975 Net loss from continuing operations - Non-GAAP (8,308 - Diluted net loss per share from continuing operations - Non-GAAP - (0.30 - (1) Recorded in selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses (2) Represents true up of PO cancellation fees and recorded in cost of goods sold (3) Adjusted net loss from continuing operations and adjusted diluted EPS are calculated using a statutory tax rate of 26%

Thirteen Weeks Ended Vera Bradley

Direct Vera Bradley

Indirect Unallocated

Corporate

Expenses Total Operating income (loss) from continuing operations - 2,685 883 - (15,742 - - (12,174 - Severance - - 609 609 Transformation initiatives 27 7 364 398 Consulting and professional fees - - 297 297 PO cancellation fees (191 - (31 - - (222 - Operating income (loss) from continuing operations - Non-GAAP - 2,521 - 859 - (14,472 - - (11,092 -

Vera Bradley, Inc.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Thirteen Weeks Ended November 2, 2024

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



(unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Net loss from continuing operations - (13,332 - PPE impairment charges(1) 2,063 Project Restoration(1) 669 Severance(1) 248 Consulting and professional fees(1) 164 Income tax adjustments(2) 6,492 Net loss from continuing operations - Non-GAAP (3,696 - Diluted net loss per share from continuing operations - Non-GAAP - (0.13 - (1) Recorded in SG&A expenses (2) Adjusted net loss from continuing operations and adjusted diluted EPS are calculated using a statutory tax rate of 26%

Thirteen Weeks Ended Vera Bradley

Direct Vera Bradley

Indirect Unallocated

Corporate

Expenses Total Operating income (loss) from continuing operations - 2,104 6,068 - (16,325 - - (8,153 - PPE impairment charges 2,063 - - 2,063 Project Restoration 147 522 - 669 Severance 186 14 48 248 Consulting and professional fees - - 164 164 Operating income (loss) from continuing operations - Non-GAAP - 4,500 - 6,604 - (16,113 - - (5,009 -

Vera Bradley, Inc.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended November 1, 2025

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



(unaudited) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended Net loss from continuing operations - (35,334 - Severance(1) 3,920 Consulting and professional fees(2) 1,726 Professional fees associated with sale of Pura Vida(1) 1,110 PPE impairment charges(1) 1,048 Transformation initiatives(1) 670 PO cancellation fees(3) 638 Inventory write-off associated with sale of Pura Vida(3) 250 Income tax adjustments(4) 7,083 Net loss from continuing operations - Non-GAAP (18,889 - Diluted net loss per share from continuing operations - Non-GAAP - (0.67 - (1) Recorded in SG&A expenses (2) $555 recorded in cost of goods sold and $1,171 recorded in SG&A expenses (3) Recorded in cost of goods sold (4) Adjusted net loss from continuing operations and adjusted diluted EPS are calculated using a statutory tax rate of 26%

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended Vera Bradley

Direct Vera Bradley

Indirect Unallocated

Corporate

Expenses Total Operating income (loss) from continuing operations - 6,484 5,056 - (46,163 - - (34,623 - Severance 15 - 3,905 3,920 Consulting and professional fees 608 78 1,040 1,726 Professional fees associated with sale of Pura Vida - - 1,110 1,110 PPE impairment charges 1,048 - - 1,048 Transformation initiatives 42 10 618 670 PO cancellation fees 548 90 - 638 Inventory write-off associated with sale of Pura Vida 214 36 - 250 Operating income (loss) from continuing operations - Non-GAAP - 8,959 - 5,270 - (39,490 - - (25,261 -

Vera Bradley, Inc.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended November 2, 2024

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



(unaudited) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended Net loss from continuing operations - (13,409 - PPE impairment charges(1) 2,063 Severance(2) 1,037 Project Restoration(1) 999 One-time vendor charges(3) 747 Consulting and professional fees(1) 380 Income tax adjustments(4) 452 Net loss from continuing operations - Non-GAAP (7,731 - Diluted net loss per share from continuing operations - Non-GAAP - (0.26 - (1) Recorded in SG&A expenses (2) $926 recorded in SG&A expenses and $111 recorded in cost of goods sold (3) Recorded in cost of goods sold (4) Adjusted net loss from continuing operations and adjusted diluted EPS are calculated using a statutory tax rate of 26%

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended Vera Bradley

Direct Vera Bradley

Indirect Unallocated

Corporate

Expenses Total Operating income (loss) from continuing operations - 19,530 14,637 - (50,544 - - (16,377 - PPE impairment charges 2,063 - - 2,063 Severance 321 231 485 1,037 Project Restoration 477 522 - 999 One-time vendor charges 747 - - 747 Consulting and professional fees - - 380 380 Operating income (loss) from continuing operations - Non-GAAP - 23,138 - 15,390 - (49,679 - - (11,151 -

