Polyrizon Ltd.: Polyrizon Announces Promising Permeation Kinetics Supporting Advancement of Its Intranasal Naloxone Hydrogel Program

Ra'anana, Israel, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyrizon Ltd. (Nasdaq: PLRZ) ("Polyrizon" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focusing on the development of intranasal products, today announced new results from its ongoing preclinical evaluation of its proprietary intranasal naloxone hydrogel formulation, demonstrating promising permeation kinetics that complement the Company's previously reported stability and mucoadhesion successes.

Following the positive mucoadhesion findings-where Polyrizon's formulation showed significantly enhanced persistence on ex-vivo nasal tissue compared to a marketed intranasal naloxone product (p < 0.0001) -the Company has completed a dedicated series of permeation studies using a validated artificial membrane system. These studies assessed the rate and extent of naloxone diffusion from Polyrizon's hydrogel in comparison with the commercially available reference product under controlled conditions.

Importantly, despite the improved mucoadhesion demonstrated by Polyrizon's formulation, permeation profiles remained rapid, with no statistically significant differences in permeation kinetics when compared to the marketed naloxone product. This indicates that the hydrogel's enhanced residence time on the nasal mucosa does not impede or delay drug permeation, potentially preserving the fast-acting characteristics required for emergency opioid overdose reversal.

Collectively, the results from three independent data pillars:

Stability studies demonstrating robustness of the formulation, Mucoadhesion studies showing superior and statistically significant tissue retention, and Permeability studies confirming rapid diffusion comparable to the commercial benchmark- strongly position Polyrizon's naloxone hydrogel candidate for potential advancement into further development stages.

These findings reinforce the potential of Polyrizon's Trap & Target technology to deliver an innovative intranasal naloxone product that combines enhanced mucosal residence time with the essential fast-onset pharmacokinetic behavior expected in real-world emergency scenarios.

The need for improved naloxone delivery systems continues to grow as the opioid crisis escalates worldwide. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States alone, opioid overdoses account for more than 80,000 deaths annually, with synthetic opioids such as fentanyl driving rapid-onset, high-severity emergencies that demand fast, reliable intervention. According to Vantage Market Research the global naloxone market is expanding in response, projected to reach several billion dollars over the next few years, driven by increasing public health initiatives, broader community access programs, and regulatory support for innovative rescue products. Intranasal formulations remain the preferred route of administration due to their ease of use, rapid action, and suitability for lay responders. Within this landscape, technologies capable of enhancing mucosal retention without compromising permeation kinetics, such as Polyrizon's Trap & Target hydrogel, have the potential to meaningfully elevate treatment reliability and improve real-world outcomes during opioid overdose events.

