Gabrisko joins to help accelerate XBOW's mission to lead the market for autonomous security

XBOW, the leader in autonomous offensive security, today announced the appointment of Ron Gabrisko, Chief Revenue Officer of Databricks, to its Board of Directors. Gabrisko brings decades of operating experience in scaling enterprise software, data platforms, and global go-to-market organizations, which will be influential for XBOW's mission to accelerate the adoption of autonomous offensive security in defense of AI-powered attacks.

As CRO of Databricks, the Data and AI company, Gabrisko has been instrumental in accelerating the company's growth trajectory and expanding its customer base across industries worldwide. His expertise in enterprise sales, revenue strategy, and organizational leadership will play a key role in guiding XBOW through its next phase of expansion.

"Ron led the transformation of Databricks from a research lab to one of the world's leading enterprise software companies," said Oege de Moor, CEO of XBOW. "XBOW is going through that same transformation, and Ron's experience and guidance will be invaluable as we accelerate our go-to-market motion. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Board."

Gabrisko's appointment comes at a time of accelerated momentum for XBOW, which is backed by Sequoia Capital and Altimeter. AI-driven attacks are no longer theoretical as evidenced by Anthropic's GTG 1002 report, and traditional enterprise defenses must transform in response. Gabrisko's expertise in technical sales, enterprise adoption, and global market strategy will support XBOW as it scales its commercial operations and educates the market on the future of AI-enabled attacks and defense.

"I'm thrilled to join XBOW's Board at such a critical inflection point in the global adoption of AI-native technology," said Ron Gabrisko. "The team is solving some of the most pressing challenges organizations face in operationalizing AI to fortify their defenses against AI-level offense. I look forward to helping XBOW extend its leadership and bring its platform to even more customers worldwide."

Learn more about the appointment of Ron Gabrisko to the XBOW Board and how XBOW is transforming the future of autonomous cyberdefense on the Altimeter podcast, hosted by Apoorv Agrawal.

See XBOW's Autonomous Offensive Security platform in action this week at Black Hat Europe in London, December 8-11 in Booth #215.

About XBOW

XBOW is the autonomous offensive security company redefining cyber defense for the AI era. Combining AI reasoning with offensive security workflows, the XBOW platform delivers expert-level security testing at machine speed. XBOW empowers security teams to transform from reactive to proactive defense at AI scale. For XBOW customers, autonomous offense is the best defense.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251211069320/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

press@xbow.com