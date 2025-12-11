Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) is pleased to announce results from the recently completed LiDAR and rock sampling programs on its 100%-owned, road accessible Broken Handle and Bonanza projects located north of Grand Forks in southern B.C.

Key Highlights:

Broken Handle

Complete LiDAR coverage over the Broken Handle project revealed at least 32 potential historical workings previously unknown to the Company.

Follow-up groundwork confirmed new mineralized showings returning up to 92 g/t Ag, 0.59% Cu, 0.377 g/t Au.

Field observations prompted new staking application to increase Broken Handle project by 356 ha to cover area of rediscovered significant historical mining activity.

Bonanza Mountain

Complete LiDAR coverage over the Bonanza project revealed at least 11 potential historical workings previously unknown to the Company.

Two shallow backpack drill holes were completed to determine representative grade and minerology of Main Shaft skarn returning a notable intercept of 0.52% Cu, 2.81 % Zn, 0.022 % W, and 10.8 g/t Ag over 0.9 m.

Tungsten grades noted within the Main Shaft skarn for the first time on the Property.

"The shear number of new LiDAR generated targets across these two projects is quite impressive and is a testament to the mineral potential that the historic miners exploited. Some of the workings are quite expansive and would represent years of work to put in place. We hope by applying modern day exploration methodology to the area we can discover a new critical/precious metal camp that would rival the nearby historic Franklin camp." states Gary Schellenberg, CEO and Director.

Broken Handle

Property Highlights

Broken Handle is located 3 km south of the prolific Franklin silver/gold mining camp 2 which was a center of activity in the early 1900s and spanned a period of 76 years.

Recent exploration work rediscovered several historically prominent mineral occurrences including showings that have not seen exploration work since the 1920's.

Highlighted grab samples1 from prior Origen work include 23 g/t Au with 973 g/t Ag from the Zap showing, 7.17 g/t Au from the Alco showing, 0.53 g/t Au, 363 g/t Ag and 0.616% Cu from the Morrell Camp and 0.5 g/t Au, 315 g/t Ag and 1.58% Cu from the C.P.R. showing.

The road-accessible Broken Handle project covers prospective geology as well as historical and new mineral showings similar in nature to those found at the prolific Franklin Camp2 located three km north. Over a 76-year period, the Franklin Camp produced greater than 1,392,000 oz. Ag and 55,500 oz Au (UNION Minfile 082ENE003 Production Detail Report). Two distinct styles of mineralization are evident at the Project; polymetallic epithermal veins (Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu +/- Au), potentially related to the regional Granby Fault and Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag-Au skarns associated with limestone and marble lenses in contact with intrusive rocks.

Assay results from the 2025 field campaign (see news release dated October 16, 2025) confirm the prospectivity of the project, highlighted by the discovery of significant workings within the reverted Tripoli Crown grant and the extension of the Silver Queen vein at least 80 m further west (Figure 1).

On the Tripoli, an adit and associated blast pits/trenches were revealed by the LiDAR survey. Assays taken from outcrop here returned up to 0.59% Cu and 15 g/t Ag. At the Silver Queen (Minfile 082ESE108) a blast trench was identified approximately 80 m west along strike of the main shaft that exposed quartz vein material. A grab sample taken of the quartz material assayed 92 g/t Ag and 0.377 g/t Au, and a second sample assayed 41.6 g/t Ag and 0.18% Cu, both of which compare favorably to historical sampling by the Company at the main showing. In total, 17 rock samples were submitted for assay; Cu values ranged from 64 - 5878 ppm, Ag from 0.2 to 92.14 ppm, and Au 0.004 - 0.377 ppm.

Also of significance, a large timber-framed adit with steel rail and numerous secondary workings were discovered just off the claims to the north in an area with no known mineralization. As the locality was not part of the property at the time, field personnel performed only cursory evaluations. An application has now been submitted to encompass the workings with a new claim totalling 356.52 ha. The claim status is currently pending approval under the new Mineral Claims Consultation Framework.

Origen plans an aggressive field program in 2026 to explore in detail the new workings and bring the project to drill-ready status. To facilitate this, a Multi-Year Notice of Work permit will be applied for, UAV aerial work and underground mapping will be contemplated, and geochemical grids will be extended both north and south to cover newly rediscovered historical workings.

Bonanza Mountain

Property Highlights

Bonanza Mountain covers the historical Knight's Camp, a scene of significant exploration and development activity over a short period from the late 1800s through to the early 1900s.

Exploration work by the Company in 2018/2019 rediscovered underground and surface workings unexplored since the early 1900s and outlined a >1 km long polymetallic soil anomaly associated with these workings

Highlighted grab samples1 from 2018/2019 include 2.44% Cu, 31 g/t Ag from the Main Shaft, 266 g/t Ag, 3.14% Pb and 5.31% Zn from the Cataclasite showing, and 19.7 g/t Au, 28 g/t Ag from the Winze showing.

The Bonanza Mountain property consists of three claims totalling 802 ha., is readily road-accessible, and is situated approximately 20 km due north of Grand Forks, B.C., on the east slope of the Granby River. The project encompasses the historic Knight's Camp, centered on the Bonanza, Mountain View, Colorado and Nevada lapsed Crown grants on what is locally known as Bonanza Mountain. The project is prospective for Cu-Zn-Ag-W skarn and Au-Ag epithermal mineralization.

The 2025 field program focussed on obtaining the representative grade and mineralogy of the skarn occurrence at the Main Shaft in addition to ground-truthing some of the new LiDAR features. Overall, nine total samples were submitted for assay. Results ranging from 33 - 15580 ppm Cu, 0.2 - 23.3 g/t Ag, 3 - 28100 ppm Zn, and 0.07 - 222 ppm W were obtained.

Two backpack drill holes were completed at the Main Shaft. The first hole collared into chlorite-epidote skarn with malachite on fracture planes near surface. This interval returned 0.52% Cu, 2.81% Zn, 0.022% W and 10.82 g/t Ag over 0.9 m. The second hole was collared approximately 0.5 m east, also encountering chlorite-epidote skarn, but with no visible copper staining. Hole 2 assayed 0.59% Cu, 2.77% Zn, and 6.4 g/t Ag over 0.65 m.

Two grab1 samples were taken from the edge of the Main Shaft, returning 1.56% Cu, 0.13% Zn, and 8.2 g/t Ag from sample C0153123 and 0.62% Cu, 0.66% Zn, and 23.3 g/t Ag from sample C0153124.

A new showing was discovered on the south slope of Bonanza Mountain while following up on suspected historical workings identified from the LiDAR survey. Collected in the vicinity of multiple previously unknown blast pits and shallow adits covering an area of roughly 300 m2, sample C0153127 assayed 0.28% Cu and 10.3 g/t Ag (Figure 1).

Follow-up activities planned for 2026 will include UAV aerial work and further ground-truthing of LiDAR prospects to bring this project to drill ready status. In anticipation, the Company will be applying for a Multi-Year Notice of Work permit to facilitate more advanced exploration.

Sample Preparation and QA/QC

Origen fieldwork followed industry standard practices. Rock samples were collected by the field crew, placed into clear poly bags, and labelled. All samples were transported directly from the property and stored securely in camp. Samples were analysed by MSALABS of Langley B.C., a certified analytical laboratory (ISO 9001 and ISO 17025) with experience in the chemical analysis of geological materials.

Samples were prepared using code PRP-910 (dry, crush 1kg to 2mm, split 250g & pulverize to 85% -75µm). Samples were analyzed via code IMS-128 in which 20 g of pulverized analyte is dissolved in true aqua regia then subjected to ICP-ES and ICP-MS to produce a 39-element suite.

Due to the grassroots nature of the field work standards and blanks were not inserted by the Company into the sample stream. MSALABS inserted standardized reference materials and blanks within their stream and performed duplicate measurements. Results from MSALABS QA/QC produced expected values.

1Grab samples are by definition selective. Grab samples are solely designed to show the presence or absence of mineralization and are not intended to provide nor should be construed as a representative indication of grade or mineralization at the Project.

2 Referenced nearby historic resources, deposits and mines provide geologic context for the Project but are not necessarily indicative that the Project hosts similar potential, size or grades of mineralization.

Arlington Update

Origen has received the final option payment from Equity Metals Corporation of $50,000 plus 2,000,000 shares to complete the 100% sale of the Project, subject to a 1% NSR on the Project held by Origen.

Patrick McLaughlin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101, has supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release. Mr. McLaughlin is employed by Coast Mountain Geological Ltd. He is not independent of the Company as defined in NI 43-101.

About Origen

Origen Resources Inc. is a project generator focused on identifying and advancing high-potential mineral exploration opportunities. The Company is currently conducting due diligence on a prospective rare earth element project in Brazil under a recently signed Letter of Intent, while continuing to advance its 100%-owned Los Sapitos Lithium Project in Argentina and the Wishbone Gold-Silver Project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Origen also holds a portfolio of three additional precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia for which it is actively seeking partners.

On behalf of Origen,

Gary Schellenberg, CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277705

SOURCE: Origen Resources Inc.