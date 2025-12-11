HeartSciences Inc.: HeartSciences Announces Major Upgrade to User Features of MyoVista Insights Platform with Commercial Launch Version 1.1

Southlake, TX, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: HSCS; HSCSW) ("HeartSciences" or the "Company"), a healthcare information technology ("HIT") company advancing the use of ECG/EKGs through the integration of artificial intelligence ("AI"), today announced the commercial release of MyoVista Insights version 1.1, a major update that is built to provide the most usable ECG system and enhances clinical interpretation capabilities, improves workflow efficiency, and expands interoperability across a broad range of ECG devices.

Andrew Simpson, CEO of HeartSciences said, "MyoVista Insights is a state-of-the-art ECG reporting and management platform that delivers substantial clinical, operational, and data-security benefits for healthcare systems, since its launch in May 2025, we've received strong validation from early adopters and are engaged in commercial discussions with several leading healthcare institutions. We look forward to announcing key customer deployments in the near term."

MyoVista Insights is a cloud native, next generation ECG management system designed to host AI ECG algorithm models from multiple partners, improve workflow efficiency, streamline data management, and provide clinicians with greater flexibility across multiple ECG devices and file formats. It is being developed as a vendor and device agnostic platform that enhances clinical decision making, streamlines ECG workflows, and helps reduce operational costs for healthcare providers.

MyoVista Insights 1.1 delivers a more intuitive, efficient platform for cardiac care, helping clinicians turn complex ECG data into actionable insights. By streamlining study organization, enhancing waveform tools, and simplifying workflows, the platform allows care teams to focus on what matters most-interpreting results quickly, making informed decisions, and supporting better patient outcomes. These updates reinforce HeartSciences commitment to enabling timely, precise, and patient-centered cardiac care.

About HeartSciences

HeartSciences is a healthcare information technology ("HIT") company advancing the use of ECG/EKGs through the integration of artificial intelligence ("AI"). Its MyoVista Insights platform is designed to provide device agnostic next-generation ECG system and is MyoVista wavECG device Is designed to provide its on device solutions,

For more information, please visit: https://www.heartsciences.com. X: @HeartSciences



Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are relating to the Company's future financial and operating performance. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are "forward-looking statements" including, among other things, statements about HeartSciences' beliefs and expectations. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements involve significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks discussed in HeartSciences' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 24, 2025, HeartSciences' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on September 11, 2025 and in HeartSciences' other filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

Integrous Communications

Mark Komonoski, Partner

Phone: 877 255 8483

Email: mkomonoski@integcom.us



Media Contact:

HeartSciences

Gene Gephart

+1 682 244 2578 Ext. 2024

info@heartsciences.com

