Donnerstag, 11.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
News von heute Morgen: Noch bevor der Markt erwacht, könnte es jetzt explosiv werden
11.12.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + TIME Showcases its 2025 Person of the Year at NYSE

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 11th

  • Stocks are fractionally down early Thursday after major indices rallied yesterday following the Fed's quarter-point rate cut.
  • In its final 2026 meeting, the Fed raised next year's growth forecast to 2.3% (from 1.8%) and trimmed inflation expectations to 2.4% (from 2.6%).
  • TIME celebrates its Person of the Year at the NYSE today, the Architects of AI-tune into NYSE Live at 9 a.m. ET for coverage and an interview with TIME CEO Jessica Sibley after the Opening Bell.

Opening Bell
TIME celebrates the reveal of the 2025 TIME Person of the Year

Closing Bell
Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH) celebrates its 45th anniversary

