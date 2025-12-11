Trident 1 Announces New Integration With OtterSign to Streamline Range Operations and Elevate Customer Experience

A new real-time integration that eliminates paperwork, accelerates check-ins, and delivers a faster, more seamless customer experience for today's leading FFL retailers and shooting ranges.

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Trident 1, the leading end-to-end FFL and range management platform, announced today a strategic integration partnership with OtterSign, a fast-growing digital waiver and e-signature solution used by shooting ranges and experience-based businesses nationwide. The collaboration brings together two best-in-class technologies to eliminate paperwork friction, accelerate check-ins, and strengthen operational accuracy for FFL retailers and range operators.

The integration establishes a real-time data bridge between Trident 1 and OtterSign, allowing stores and ranges to capture customer information, signatures, and required documents in OtterSign and sync them instantly into Trident 1-without manual entry or staff intervention.

"Our goal is always to remove complexity for FFL businesses," said Jake Newbold, CEO of Trident 1. "This integration with OtterSign represents another major step toward a cleaner, faster, more compliant workflow for our customers. When systems talk to each other, businesses win-and this partnership delivers exactly that."

Ben Nelson, CEO of OtterSign, added: "Ranges want a frictionless front-of-house experience, and operators want confidence that every waiver, signature, and document is captured and stored correctly. Integrating with Trident 1 allows us to deliver that seamless experience at scale."

Key Benefits of the Trident 1 x OtterSign Integration

• Seamless Data Sync

All waivers, e-signatures, and customer data collected in OtterSign automatically populate into Trident 1-eliminating manual entry and reducing the risk of missed or incomplete records.

• Faster Check-In With Smart Tools

Smart check-in, ID scanning, and real-time verification dramatically reduce front-desk wait times and improve staff efficiency.

• All Documents in One Platform

Membership agreements, waivers, rental forms, and internal documents are completed in OtterSign and immediately available inside Trident 1 for operational use.

• Better Customer Experience

Visitors spend less time on paperwork and more time on the range, creating a more professional and streamlined first impression.

• Operational Efficiency at Scale

The integration reduces bottlenecks, minimizes paperwork errors, and ensures both systems stay perfectly aligned-empowering teams to focus on delivering outstanding customer service.

The Trident 1 x OtterSign integration is now available to all Trident 1 customers. For more information or to activate the integration, contact the Trident 1 support team or your account representative.

About Trident 1

Trident 1 is the leading, fully integrated FFL and range management platform built for modern firearm retailers. Designed to optimize compliance, retail, range operations, membership management, and eCommerce, Trident 1 empowers businesses to scale with confidence. www.trident1pos.com

About OtterSign

OtterSign is a premier digital waiver and e-signature platform trusted by businesses across the country. OtterSign helps companies simplify documentation, streamline customer check-ins, and ensure secure, compliant data capture. www.ottersign.com

