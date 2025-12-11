Raven Rocks Precision Announces New Shipment of Lead-Free Bullets Now in Stock

A major new shipment of lead-free bullets has arrived at Raven Rocks Precision featuring inventory from top lead-free manufacturers: CTX, Cesaroni, SCI, Lehigh Defense, Inceptor, and Norma

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / By expanding its lead-free inventory with this shipment, Raven Rocks Precision strengthens its standing as a top reloading supplier for shooters seeking reliable lead-free bullets. These newly arrived components come from manufacturers known for producing high-performance, lead-free projectiles widely used for hunting, training environments with lead restrictions, and precision shooting applications.

Recent arrivals include:

CTX 22 Cal 55 gr Lead-Free Frangible Bullets

Cesaroni 40 Cal 125 gr Lead-Free Frangible Bullets

SCI 9mm 105 gr Lead-Free Semi-Jacketed Flat Point Bullets

Lehigh Defense 6.5 122 gr Controlled Chaos Bullets

... and many more, check them out in the Lead-Free Bullets page!

Raven Rocks Precision continues to stand out in the reloading supplies industry by maintaining dependable stock levels, securing top-tier brand partnerships, and delivering consistent value to buyers. Raven Rocks Precision is the number one reseller of Norma components in the United States, the exclusive distributor of Dead Nuts bullets, and one of only two authorized US suppliers of Woodleigh bullets. These distinctions highlight the company's commitment to quality, consistency, and maintaining a reliable inventory for customers who depend on supply-chain stability.

A detailed overview of lead-free bullet types, benefits, and the newest arrivals can be found on the company's blog under Lead-Free Bullets.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/raven-rocks-precision-announces-new-shipment-of-lead-free-bullets-now-1115976