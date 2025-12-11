????Big Interview and STEM Educational Institute Partner to Bridge the "Interview Gap" for NYC's Underrepresented Youth Using AI???

????New collaboration combines STEM training with AI-powered career coaching to close opportunity gaps and accelerate economic mobility.?????

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Big Interview, a leading AI-powered career readiness platform used by nonprofits, workforce agencies, Fortune 500 companies, and universities nationwide, today announced a new partnership with STEM Educational Institute, Inc. (SEI), a nonprofit dedicated to ending generational poverty through free programming in STEM, financial literacy, and mental health.

This collaboration will equip SEI students with Big Interview's full suite of AI-enhanced interview coaching, job readiness training, and real-time performance feedback, bridging the critical gap between possessing technical skills and securing employment.

While the demand for diverse talent in STEM is high, many underrepresented students face a "soft skills" barrier during the hiring process. Through this partnership, SEI students will receive access to proven, research-backed approach to job readiness, tailored to various demographics across multiple industries and experience levels.

The collaboration also includes joint storytelling and awareness efforts to highlight SEI's impact and help accelerate support for innovative workforce initiatives across New York City and beyond.

A Shared Mission to Break Cycles of Poverty and Expand Economic Mobility

SEI provides underrepresented high school students with the technological skills needed to participate in today's innovation economy-while simultaneously helping them build pathways to long-term economic stability and generational wealth. Through partnerships with corporate and community organizations, SEI serves as a diverse talent pipeline, preparing students to thrive in high-demand STEM careers and broader workforce environments.

"This partnership reflects exactly what workforce innovation should look like," said Steve Ruder, Vice President at Big Interview. "SEI is doing extraordinary work to close opportunity gaps for young people. By pairing their programming with our AI-powered interview and career training tools, we're helping ensure students have the skills, confidence, and support needed to turn potential into real economic mobility."

Nikisha Alcindor, President & Founder of STEM Educational Institute, emphasized the added value for learners: "Our mission is to break cycles of generational poverty by giving students the technical skills and personal development tools they need to succeed. Big Interview amplifies that mission by preparing our students for the professional world-helping them tell their stories, demonstrate their strengths, and secure meaningful career opportunities."

About Big Interview

Big Interview is an industry-leading online platform designed to help job seekers of all backgrounds build confidence and master their interview skills. Combining expert video lessons with AI-driven interview practice, Big Interview provides users with personalized feedback, real-time coaching, and tailored training for various industries and experience levels. Big Interview is used by 700+ nonprofits, workforce agencies, Fortune 500 companies, universities, and government organizations, helping job seekers secure employment 5X faster than the national average.

About STEM Educational Institute, Inc. (SEI)

The STEM Educational Institute, Inc. is a nonprofit corporation with the mission to end generational poverty through free programming in STEM, Financial Literacy, and Mental Health. SEI provides underrepresented high school students with the technological and professional skills required to enter today's workforce while setting the foundation for generational wealth. SEI's scholars program serves as a career bridge for high school students to enter into STEM fields and college majors. Students participate in a one-year program that starts in the summer. Upon completion of the program, students receive a stipend, college scholarship and access to our alumni platform.

