Nicolette, Inc. Achieves HITRUST E1 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Cybersecurity and Information Protection

HITRUST Certification validates Nicolette is meeting rigorous cybersecurity and data protection standards through independent assessment and assurance.

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Nicolette, Inc., a digital health pioneer focused on rapid patient education and data comprehension, today announced it has attained HITRUST e1 certification for its NicoBoard platform. The HITRUST Certification demonstrates that Nicolette has met requirements defined by leading cybersecurity and regulatory frameworks, confirming that strong controls are in place to protect sensitive data and manage risk effectively.

Built on the HITRUST Assurance Program, this achievement reflects independent third-party testing, centralized quality assurance, and certification backed by HITRUST's Cyber Threat-Adaptive engine. These elements ensure continuous alignment with the latest threat intelligence and evolving standards across NIST, ISO, and OWASP.

"As cybersecurity expectations rise, health systems and payers expect credible, validated assurance," said Phil Martie, CEO at Nicolette. "Achieving HITRUST Certification reinforces our ongoing commitment to protecting data, managing risk, and maintaining the trust of those we serve."

"Earning HITRUST Certification demonstrates Nicolette's commitment to managing information risk and protecting sensitive data through a rigorous, proven assurance process," said Gregory Webb, CEO of HITRUST. "This achievement reflects the organization's proactive approach to cybersecurity and trust."

