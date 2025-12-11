Zekelman Industries Announces Procurement Leadership Transition

Brian Churlik promoted to Vice President of Procurement as longtime executive Mike Mechley retires

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Zekelman Industries, the leading independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer in North America and a pioneer in integrated real estate development, today announced that Brian Churlik has been promoted to Vice President of Procurement, succeeding Mike Mechley, Executive Vice President of Procurement, who is retiring after nearly two decades of extraordinary service to the company.

Churlik has been a central leader within the purchasing organization since joining the company's Wheatland Tube operations in 1999. He most recently served as General Manager of Raw Materials Purchasing, and in his new role, he will assume responsibility for the company's enterprise-wide procurement organization and raw materials purchasing functions.

"Brian's extensive experience and proven leadership have been invaluable assets to our team," said Barry Zekelman, Chairman and CEO, Zekelman Industries. "We are confident that he will continue to drive our organization's success in his new position."

Churlik's promotion follows the planned retirement of Mechley, who joined the organization in 2007 and has served in several executive procurement leadership roles. During his tenure, Mechley was at the forefront of the company's traffic, scrap, purchasing, and procurement activities, leaving an indelible imprint on every facet of the organization.

"Mike's expertise, mentorship, and unwavering dedication have shaped the very way we do business, and his legacy will be felt for years to come," Zekelman said.

With this transition, Zekelman Industries reinforces its commitment to stable, experienced leadership that supports long-term operational excellence, strong supplier relationships, and continuity across its procurement strategy.

About Zekelman

Zekelman is a family of operating companies which include Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube, and Z Modular. With 19 manufacturing locations and 3,200+ teammates across North America, the company is the leading independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings, and nipples in North America. Zekelman - Believe in What You Build. For more information, visit zekelman.com.

