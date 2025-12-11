Softeon Named a Leader in G2's Grid Report for Warehouse Management Winter 2026

RESTON, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Softeon, the only tier-1 warehouse management system provider focused on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment performance to increase operational efficiency, today announced that it has been named a leader in G2's Grid Report for Warehouse Management Winter 2026.

The Grid represents the democratic voice of real software users, rather than the subjective opinion of one analyst. G2 rates products from the Warehouse Management category algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data sourced from third parties.

Technology buyers can use the Grid to help them quickly select the best products for their businesses and to find peers with similar experiences. For sellers, media, investors, and analysts, the Grid provides benchmarks for product comparison and market trend analysis.

Softeon has been named a Leader based on high customer satisfaction and substantial market presence.

According to G2:

80% of users rated Softeon 4 or 5 stars

80% believe Softeon is headed in the right direction

83% would recommend Softeon Warehouse Management System

Beyond overall satisfaction and market presence, customers on G2 continue to highlight several of Softeon's capabilities as standouts within the Warehouse Management category. Reviewers give particularly high marks to Softeon's centralized inventory database, real-time inventory dashboards, and receiving and pick-and-pack workflows, noting their depth, accuracy, and adaptability across complex fulfillment environments.

These strengths reflect Softeon's commitment to providing a platform that not only manages warehouse processes but elevates them through configurability and operational intelligence.

"Softeon has been named a Leader based on receiving a high customer Satisfaction score and having a large Market Presence," according to G2's methodology.

"Recognition from G2 carries weight because it comes straight from the people who run their operations on our platform every day," says Jim Hoefflin, CEO, Softeon. "Earning a Leader position reinforces our belief that when you empower customers with real configurability, intelligence, and control, they unlock performance levels that set them apart.

Softeon's WMS and fulfillment suite were also featured in 11 additional G2 Summer 2025 reports, demonstrating the platform's broad impact across the supply chain technology landscape.

To learn more, contact Softeon today.

CONTACT:

Michael Catalino

Director, Public Relations and Analyst Relations

mcatalino@softeon.com

2155899471

SOURCE: Softeon

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/softeon-named-a-leader-in-g2%e2%80%99s-gridr-report-for-warehouse-managem-1116564