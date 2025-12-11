Nueva Network and AdGrid Launch Hispanic Audience Accelerator to Bring Culture-Driven Precision to At-Scale Digital Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Nueva Network, the leading independent Latino audio company, and AdGrid, a publisher-first ad operations and audience extension platform, today announced the launch of the Nueva Network Audience Accelerator. The offering combines Latino cultural intelligence with modern ad-tech to give brands a single, scalable way to reach U.S. Hispanic audiences across digital audio, video, and CTV.

Nueva Network Logo



Digital audio advertising in the U.S. is projected to surpass $10 billion in the next few years. Meanwhile, the U.S. Latino economy has surpassed $4 trillion in GDP. Despite this, Hispanic audiences are still underserved in data and media planning.

The Nueva Network Audience Accelerator addresses that gap by fusing Nueva's digital first-party data - drawn from its Que Onnda site portfolio, podcast network, digital audio streaming, and social - with AdGrid's identity graph and marketplace connectivity.

Advertisers can now:

Target Hispanic audiences on-site across Nueva's owned platforms

Extend campaigns off-site across a curated network of hundreds of premium, brand-safe domains using culturally nuanced segments (e.g., bilingual Gen Z, Latina wellness, Hispanic sports & auto fans)

"U.S. Latinos are not a niche; they're a growth engine," said José M. Villafañe, founder and CEO of Nueva Network. "With AdGrid, we're turning the trust and insight we've built in audio into precise, scalable audience intelligence that brands can activate across digital. This is where data meets cultura - and performance finally matches representation."

AdGrid's Heading Bidding Wrapper, Supply Side Platform (SSP) and Self-Serve Ad Marketplace give Nueva access to full-funnel programmatic tools while keeping the publisher at the center. Agencies can activate the Hispanic Audience Accelerator through existing DSPs (e.g., The Trade Desk, DV360, AdsWizz) using curated PMPs and Deal IDs, and view cross-channel performance in a unified dashboard.

"Advertisers are under pressure to be more precise, more inclusive, and more accountable," said Justin Barton, CEO of AdGrid. "This partnership is exactly the model we believe in: publisher-led and data-rich, rooted in real communities. Nueva brings the reach and credibility with Latino audiences. AdGrid brings the infrastructure. Together, we make Hispanic audiences easier to buy, measure, and grow."

For Nueva, the Accelerator unlocks new revenue streams: audience extension packages, data-driven sponsorships, premium PMPs, and anonymized segment licensing..

About Nueva Network

Nueva Network is a 100% minority-owned audio media company representing approximately 600 radio stations across the top 100 DMAs, reaching 97% of the U.S. Hispanic market. Nueva provides brands and agencies with turnkey access to national radio, digital audio, podcasts, and social storytelling that authentically connects with Latino audiences.

About AdGrid

AdGrid, a Snackable Media company, is a publisher-first, advertising technology and audience extension platform. Its wrapper, SSP, syndication module, and self-serve marketplace enable publishers and advertisers to activate diverse audiences - including BIPOC, Latinx, and LGBTQIA+ - across display, video, CTV, and rich media. AdGrid helps partners unlock new revenue while maintaining transparency, control, and brand safety.

SOURCE: Nueva Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/nueva-network-and-adgrid-launch-hispanic-audience-accelerator-to-b-1116605