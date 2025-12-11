Atlanta Braves, Truist Announce Completed Projects and Updates for the Homers for Hank Initiative Recipients

Completion of projects marks fulfillment of the initiative's $1 million commitment to baseball and softball programs across Braves Country

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / The Atlanta Braves and Truist announced that the 2025 Homers for Hank Together with Truist recipients have received important program support, including necessary on-site storage space for equipment, field improvements, access to technology, and more. With the near completion of these projects, the Homers for Hank Together with Truist initiative will fulfill its five-year, $1 million commitment to supporting baseball and softball programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) across Braves Country.

Earlier this year, the Atlanta Braves and Truist announced the six HBCU recipients for the 2025 Homers for Hank Together with Truist initiative, along with the respective support each school would receive. These recipients included:

Alabama A&M in Huntsville, AL , whose baseball program received an HD camera system for analysis and streaming.

Albany State University in Albany, GA , whose baseball and softball programs collectively received arena-style batting cages, field improvements, new uniforms, and various new equipment.

Benedict College in Columbia, SC, whose baseball and softball programs collectively will receive field maintenance equipment, backstop padding, a storage building, field tarps, and a batting cage.

Claflin University in Orangeburg, SC , whose softball program received a pitching machine and equipment.

Jackson State University in Jackson, MS, whose baseball program received a turf home plate halo and HitTrax Technology.

South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, SC, whose softball program received a pitching machine and equipment.

Nearly all 2025 projects have been completed, with projects at Benedict College tracking to be completed by the end of 2025.

Supported by the Henry Louis Aaron Fund, the Homers for Hank Together with Truist initiative was established in 2021 by the Atlanta Braves and Truist to invest in local HBCU baseball and softball programs across Braves Country. These investments provided crucial program support needed for the development of diverse scholar-athletes to pursue their dreams both on and off the field, continuing the legacy of Hank Aaron by creating quality baseball experiences across our region. Through this initiative, Truist donated $755 for each home run hit by the Atlanta Braves throughout the season to the Henry Louis Aaron Fund, culminating in its $1 million minimum commitment across five years.

Additional HBCU baseball and softball programs supported by Homers for Hank Together with Truist to date include:

Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, GA , whose baseball and softball programs collectively received state-of-the-art batting cages, a Hack Attack machine, equipment bags, field cover, warms up, and unforms, as well as baseballs and softballs.

Savannah State University in Savannah, GA , whose baseball program received new uniforms and a pitching machine, along with additional equipment.

Tennessee State University in Nashville, TN , whose softball program received facility upgrades.

Tougaloo College in Jackson, MS , whose baseball and softball programs collectively received new batting cage nets, field maintenance equipment, game equipment, and field improvements.

Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, AL, whose baseball and softball programs collectively received a custom halo plate.

Progress and completion photos, as well as b-roll from both the 2025 projects and prior recipients, can be found here, courtesy of Atlanta Braves. For more information about Homers for Hank Together with Truist, visit Braves.com/HomersforHank.

Truist continues to be a trusted partner of the Atlanta Braves for years, working collaboratively across a range of initiatives aiming to create a lasting impact throughout our communities for years. Among these ongoing initiatives include the Braves Park Projects Together with Truist initiative, which provides local parks and recreation centers, schools, and youth organizations with field and ballpark improvements to level the playing field and increase playability, safety, and accessibility across Braves Country.

This year, Braves Park Projects Together with Truist supported Western North Carolina baseball and softball facilities that were affected by the impact of Hurricane Helene. On October 14, 2025, dozens of Truist teammates and Atlanta Braves staff traveled to Mountain Heritage High School in Burnsville, NC, and Elks Lodge Field in Waynesville, NC, to celebrate the completion of these projects alongside local community members, representatives, and youth players.

In addition, the Atlanta Braves recently unveiled the Hank Aaron Diamonds initiative, with Truist as one of the key partners whose generous financial investment is helping fund infield upgrades across every operating high school in the Atlanta Public Schools district.

For more information about Braves Park Projects Together with Truist, visit here. For more information about the Hank Aaron Diamonds initiative, visit here.

About Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 21 division championships, six National League pennants, and two World Series titles. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on FanDuel Sports Network South and FanDuel Sports Network Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM)/93.7 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and X.com/braves.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of September 30, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

