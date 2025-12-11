Columbia, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Do Small Business Like a Big Boss Podcast has officially launched, providing a platform for small business owners to learn from real stories of resilience, discipline, and success. Hosted by Aisha Jorge Massengill, the podcast dives deep into the challenges, victories, and lessons learned by entrepreneurs who built their businesses from the ground up.





Drawing on Aisha's extensive legal and business expertise, Do Small Business Like a Big Boss offers actionable insights and big-business strategies that can be applied to small-business realities. The show provides a blueprint for building smarter, scaling confidently, and creating lasting success.

"We're here to empower small businesses to think bigger, grow stronger, and lead with the resilience of a boss," says Massengill. "Through candid stories and proven strategies, we show entrepreneurs how to make big moves and protect their businesses while scaling for the future."

What Sets Do Small Business Like a Big Boss Podcast Apart:

Real Stories, Real Strategies : Each episode features entrepreneurs and business leaders who share the raw, unfiltered truths of building a business, including challenges faced, strategies implemented, and lessons learned.

Big-Business Insights for Small Business : Hosted by a seasoned attorney and entrepreneur, the podcast adapts proven big-business strategies for small-business owners, providing actionable tools for growth and success.

Practical Legal Advice : Aisha's legal expertise adds depth to the show, offering entrepreneurs the practical advice they need to protect their businesses and scale confidently.

Empowering Mindset: The podcast encourages listeners to think and act like big players in their industry, equipping them with the mindset to overcome obstacles and compete at the highest level.

As small businesses continue to play a vital role in the global economy, Do Small Business Like a Big Boss Podcast provides entrepreneurs with the knowledge and strategies to stay competitive and build sustainable, profitable companies.

Availability

Do Small Business Like a Big Boss Podcast is now available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major streaming platforms. For updates, guest inquiries, or to listen to episodes, visit Do Small Business Like a Big Boss.

About Aisha Jorge Massengill

Aisha Jorge Massengill is the creator and host of Do Small Business Like a Big Boss Podcast. With over two decades of legal experience, Aisha is passionate about empowering entrepreneurs to protect their businesses and scale with confidence. As the founder of Sedgwick Andrews Legal & Consulting, LLC, she provides flexible legal services to small businesses, offering practical advice that helps them navigate the complexities of growth. Aisha's entrepreneurial journey is shaped by her roots in the Bronx and her time at top institutions, including Phillips Academy, Boston College, and Georgetown Law. She is known for her bold, practical approach to business success.

Media Contact

