Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Aero Energy Ltd (TSXV: AERO) (OTC Pink: AAUGF) (FSE: UU3) ("Aero" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding its uranium exploration portfolio located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and announce a non-brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000.

Murmac and Strike Projects - Amendment Provides Enhanced Flexibility

Aero is pleased to announce that it has amended (the "Amendment") its option agreement dated December 15, 2023 (the "Murmac-Strike Option Agreement") with Fortune Bay Corp. and 7153945 Canada Inc. (the "Optionor") in respect of the Murmac and Strike projects near Uranium City along the northern margin of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

To date, Aero has incurred or funded approximately $2.5 million in exploration expenditures on the Murmac and Strike projects, leaving approximately $500,000 in remaining exploration expenditures (the "Remaining First Option Expenditures") in order to earn an initial 51% interest in the Murmac and Strike projects (the "First Option Interest"), in addition to certain cash and share payments to made by Aero in accordance with the Murmac-Strike Option Agreement (the "First Option Payments").

Pursuant to the Amendment, Aero must either (i) incur or fund the Remaining First Option Expenditures, (ii) pay a cash deposit to the Optionor equal to the Remaining First Option Expenditures (the "Cash Deposit") or (iii) complete a combination of the foregoing, all by March 15, 2026. The Optionor will use any Cash Deposit to incur or fund the Remaining First Option Expenditures on behalf of and for Aero by October 31, 2026 (the "Deadline"), with any unused portion of the Cash Deposit returned to Aero following the Deadline. In order to earn the First Option Interest, (i) the Remaining First Option Expenditures must be incurred or funded by the Deadline and (ii) Aero must complete the First Option Payments (which remain unchanged).

The second and third options to earn an additional aggregate 19% interest in the Murmac and Strike projects (for a total of 70%) through certain cash and share payments and the incurrence and funding of additional exploration expenditures remain unchanged.

Sun Dog Project - Project Relinquished

Aero has elected to relinquish its option agreement dated October 20, 2023 with Standard Uranium Ltd. in respect of the Sun Dog Uranium Project. The Company has fully satisfied all Year 1 commitments under the agreement and, as part of its ongoing portfolio review and capital allocation strategy, has chosen not to proceed further. This decision allows Aero to concentrate its financial and technical resources on its highest-priority uranium exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin and the United States.

Private Placement Offering

The Company is also pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 that will, upon completion of the Consolidation (as defined below), consist of the issuance of a combination of:

up to 10,869,565 post-Consolidation common shares of the Company (" NFT Shares ") at a price of $0.23 per NFT Share for gross proceeds of up to approximately $2,500,000; and

") at a price of $0.23 per NFT Share for gross proceeds of up to approximately $2,500,000; and up to 7,142,857 charity flow-through post-Consolidation common shares of the Company ("CFT Shares") at a price of $0.35 per CFT Share for gross proceeds of up to approximately $2,500,000.

Each CFT Share will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and as an "eligible flow-through share" within the meaning of The Mineral Exploration Tax Credit Regulations, 2014 (Saskatchewan).

The NFT Shares and CFT Shares will be offered pursuant to Part 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, to purchasers in Canada (other than Quebec). The Company will also be entitled to offer the NFT Shares for sale in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in certain other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States provided no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Eventus Capital Corp. has been appointed as a finder in connection with the Offering.

The Company plans to use the proceeds of the Offering as follows:

the net proceeds from the sale of NFT Shares will be used to fund the exploration and advancement of the Issuer's uranium properties in Saskatchewan and Nevada, and general working capital purposes; and

the gross proceeds received from the sale of the CFT Shares will be used to incur (i) eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and (ii) "eligible flow-through mining expenditures, as defined in The Mineral Exploration Tax Credit Regulations, 2014 (Saskatchewan) (collectively, the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Issuer's projects in Saskatchewan, on or before December 31, 2026. Such Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the CFT Shares effective December 31, 2025.

The Offering is expected to close on or about December 23, 2025. The Offering remains subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the Exchange. Further information regarding the proposed consolidation of the common shares of the Company on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for ten pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation") is contained in the Company's news release dated December 9, 2025.

There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") in respect of the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website at www.aeroenergy.ca. Prospective investors of NFT Shares and CFT Shares should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The NFT Shares and the CFT Shares will not be subject to a hold period in Canada, subject to any hold periods required by the Exchange.

Caution to US Investors

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Aero Energy

Aero Energy Limited, following its successful merger with Kraken Energy Corp. ("Kraken"), has established a robust portfolio of uranium assets in North America. The company controls a district-scale land package in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, including its Strike and Murmac projects, which collectively host dozens of shallow drill-ready targets on the north rim of the Athabasca Basin. These projects are guided by an award-winning technical team with a proven track record, responsible for major discoveries such as Gryphon, Arrow, and Triple-R. Additionally, Aero's portfolio includes Kraken's 100%-owned Apex Uranium Property, Nevada's largest past-producing uranium mine, and the Huber Hills Property, spanning 1,044 ha in Nevada and encompassing the historic Race Track open pit mine. This strategic merger combines Aero's extensive Canadian exploration assets with Kraken's high-grade U.S. properties, positioning Aero to unlock significant high-grade, unconformity-style uranium mineralization and capitalize on the growing global demand for uranium. For more information about Aero, please visit aeroenergy.ca.

