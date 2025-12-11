New line of business, 1NCE Fixers, helps customers speed up IoT projects.

1NCE has a track record helping 27,000+ customers launch IoT projects and build connected products -- all that experience is now available to existing and new customers.

1NCE, operator of the world's largest IoT network in the cloud, today launched the 1NCE Fixers line of business. The company is expanding beyond software and connectivity with tailored services that address IoT challenges across multiple industries.

Since 2017, 1NCE has a track record of helping its 27,000+ customers across all industries. The 1NCE Fixers team has gained extensive experience working with customers to meet every type of IoT challenge. 1NCE customers accelerate time-to-market for IoT projects by months and increase battery life of their devices by up to 70%.

In polling customers about continuous improvement of the 1NCE platform, the company identified common pain points that can be fixed quickly using 1NCE's 300+ IoT experts.

The launch of 1NCE Fixers helps meet the demand for domain-specific support in putting together hardware, software and connectivity. The 1NCE Fixers leverage data from comparable use cases and insights from partners, vendors and device manufacturers to provide tailored IoT recommendations. For the first time, 1NCE customers have direct access to guidance on building better IoT solutions, driving efficient usage of existing intelligent products, and debugging technical faults.

"The IoT industry continues to push complex 'all-in' solutions that should fit everyone, but other than driving the price up, don't really serve anyone at all. 1NCE does things differently by providing a foundational platform, the premier destination for finding just what each use case truly needs," said Ivo Rook, Co-CEO of 1NCE.

The company also continues adding features to 1NCE OS, ensuring it remains the best value in IoT. One recent update is the release of Whereabouts, an advanced device locator tool. Providing a cell-tower-based alternative to GPS tracking, Whereabouts allows 1NCE customers to access to initial positioning of their assets with reliable and continuous data. With more frequent high-resolution location updates, customers have higher confidence when making decisions about their devices.

Geofencing with user-defined zone control and entry/exit boundary alerts provide customers with real-time visibility when irregular or unexpected events occur with their assets.

Whereabouts is easy to integrate into any use case, not requiring firmware updates to get started. It also leverages existing network infrastructure to prevent battery drain on the remote device. Anti-jamming software and layered security ensure verified 1NCE customer location data always remains their data alone.

About 1NCE

1NCE delivers the fundamental software and connectivity platform for customers to create and manage the world's best intelligent products. Learn more at www.1NCE.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251208448140/en/

Contacts:

Brad Chase

TEL: +1-206-859-0031

Mail: press@1NCE.com