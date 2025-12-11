Unifyr, the ecosystem go-to-market platform setting the standard for partner-led growth, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Partner Relationship Management Applications 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc US52974925, December 2025).

This recognition comes at a pivotal moment for Unifyr. Following the strategic rebrand of its enterprise product to Unifyr One, the company has aggressively expanded its capabilities to support channel programs of all sizes from emerging networks to global enterprises. Unifyr believes its positioning in the Leaders category affirms its commitment to providing a scalable, secure infrastructure that drives connected growth.

Channel leaders today are often faced with managing sprawling ecosystems while avoiding administrative friction. Unifyr's strategy focuses on "channel orchestration," moving beyond simple portal management to unify sales, marketing, and enablement into one cohesive workflow. This approach allows vendors to not only enable partners with contextualized resources, but also to clearly attribute revenue to those activities, ensuring that as a program scales, the technology proves its value.

As artificial intelligence becomes essential for efficient channel management, Unifyr has focused on integrating these capabilities responsibly. The company's intelligence layer serves as the engine behind the platform's agentic and generative AI features. By building this layer on a privacy-first architecture, Unifyr ensures while customers utilize advanced tools to generate content and predict partner behavior, their proprietary data remains strictly confidential. This approach allows channel leaders to deploy powerful automation with the confidence their data and the trust they have established with their partners is never compromised.

"We view this recognition as a testament to our team's dedication to solving the real-world complexities that channel leaders face every day," said Michael Kugler, CEO of Unifyr. "Our goal is to provide infrastructure that simplifies the work of partner management. By embedding intelligence directly into the workflow without compromising security, we aim to give our customers the clarity and confidence they need to build lasting, revenue-generating relationships."

About Unifyr

Unifyr powers the go-to-market infrastructure to accelerate channel-driven pipeline, expand market reach, and build trust across your ecosystem. Unifyr One is an ecosystem go-to-market platform designed specifically for connected growth in the channel, enabling businesses to execute programs of any size, from emerging networks to global, world-class partnership programs.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

