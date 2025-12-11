Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Cascada Silver Corp. (CSE: CSS) (OTCQB: CSSCF) ("Cascada" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to ATERRA Metals Inc. ("ATERRA") to better reflect the Company's focus on copper and gold exploration and development. Cascada recently announced its intention to acquire three advanced copper-gold porphyry properties (the "Properties") in Chile and final binding option agreements on each of the Properties are being finalized.

The common shares of the Company will commence trading with the name "ATERRA Metals Inc." under the trading symbol "ATC" at the beginning of trading on December 16, 2025. The board of directors passed a resolution approving the name change in accordance with the Articles of the Company. The OTCQB symbol will be updated in due course.

Commenting on the new name, Carl Hansen, CEO noted, "The name ATERRA Metals is inspired by the potential of Atacama's mineral-rich terrain. It reflects management's exceptional discovery record in Chile's Atacama Region-one of the world's most productive mining areas. For more than three decades, our team has consistently demonstrated a proven ability to identify and advance high-value mineral deposits. This experience and sustained success underpins our strategy for generating meaningful shareholder value as we finalize the recently announced acquisitions of three advanced-stage copper-gold properties."

On November 20, 2025, Cascada announced that it had signed memoranda of understanding to acquire three advanced copper-gold porphyry properties in Region III, Chile, approximately 60 kilometres south of Vallenar. The Properties have been subject to significant historical exploration activities including drilling and, in the case of the Frontera Property, preparation of a historical resource estimate. Highlights from the Properties included:

Frontera Property deposit historical mineral resource estimate:

- 16 Mt indicated grading 0.66% copper equivalent ("CuEq") (0.38% Cu & 0.22 g/t Au)

- 34 Mt inferred grading 0.64% CuEq (0.36% Cu & 0.22 g/t Au)

Taruca Property (Totora Target) historical drilling highlights include:

- 142 m grading 0.69% CuEq (0.47% Cu & 0.17 g/t Au), hole DDHTP-02

- 114 m grading 0.61% CuEq (0.23% Cu & 0.31 g/t Au), hole DDHTO-07

Clinton Property historical drilling highlights include:

- 166 m grading 0.62% CuEq (0.23% Cu & 0.31 g/t Au), hole RCCL-01

- 278 m grading 0.61% CuEq (0.23% Cu & 0.30 g/t Au), hole DDHCL-06

Copper Equivalent Calculation: CuEq grades were calculated using a copper price of $4.00 per pound and a gold price of $3,500 per ounce ($112.53 per gram). CuEq grades are calculated as follows: CuEq = (((Au grade * 112.53) / 4.00 / 2,204.6)) * 100 + Cu grade. No recovery factors are used in this calculation. Metal prices are in US$.

Note that Cascada has not undertaken any independent investigation of the historical results from the Properties nor has it verified the underlying technical basis for the historical mineral resource and drill results. The reader is cautioned against relying on the accuracy or reliability of the historical results presented; however, Cascada considers historical results relevant as those results will be used as a guide to plan future exploration programs. The Company considers the data to be reliable for those purposes only and not indicative of the nature of any actual mineral resource.

The Frontera Property historical resource was prepared by Hot Chile Limited under "Australasian Code for Reporting on Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (The JORC Code, 2012 Edition) and published on March 11, 2014. The mineral estimate was based upon a cutoff grade of 0.25% Cu. A qualified person, as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") of the Canadian Securities Administrators, has not undertaken sufficient work to classify the foregoing historical estimate as a current mineral resource and Cascada is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource.

NI 43-101 Disclosure

As defined by NI 43-101, the Qualified Person for Cascada's exploration activities in Chile is Francisco Bravo, a resident of Santiago, Chile. He is not considered independent as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Bravo is a Public Registered Person for Reserves and Resources N° 515, in Chile, and is also registered in the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile under N° 725. Mr. Bravo has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

About the Company

Cascada is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration opportunities in Chile. Cascada's team of successful exploration professionals isdedicated to the discovery of mineral deposits that can be progressed into economically viable development projects creating value for all stakeholders.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including predictions, projections and forecasts. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: plans for the evaluation of exploration properties; the success of evaluation plans; the success of exploration activities; mine development prospects; and, potential for future metals production. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "planning", "expects" or "does not expect", "focus is to", "continues", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "objectives", "intends", "potential", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, predictions, projections, forecasts, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the timing and approval of the proposed name and symbol change; the successful entering into option agreements for the Properties; the successful acquisition of exploration projects; changes in economic parameters and assumptions; all aspects related to the timing of exploration activities and receipt of exploration results; the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities; changes in project or exploration parameters as plans continue to be refined; the results of regulatory and permitting processes; future metals prices; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the results of economic and technical studies; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration; as well as those factors disclosed in Cascada's publicly filed documents.

Although Cascada has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

