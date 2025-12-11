CI&T (NYSE:CINT), a global partner in tech-integrated business solutions, announced today it has been recognised by Everest Group in two additional global assessments for 2025: the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Services PEAK Matrix and Retail Services PEAK Matrix. Recognised for its deep expertise, CI&T's retail and CPG practice serves some of the world's most recognised brands, driving innovation and growth across every stage of the consumer journey.

CI&T transforms how retail and consumer goods brands connect with modern consumers in a world of constant change. The company works at the intersection of customer experience, data and technology to modernise commerce platforms, integrate digital and physical touchpoints, and improve supply chain visibility.

"At CI&T, our value comes from understanding the business drivers behind every technology decision," said Marcelo Vessoni, SVP of Digital and Head of CPG and Retail at CI&T. "We work closely with our clients to reimagine how they engage consumers, optimise operations, and accelerate growth. That means moving fast, but also applying the right architecture, data, and delivery models to solve for scale, complexity, and change."

CI&T's approach combines strategic consulting with AI, cloud, and software engineering to support faster execution, stronger personalisation, and long-term resilience in a market shaped by margin pressure, privacy concerns, and evolving consumer expectations.

CI&T will be showcasing its expertise in retail at NRF's Big Show in January 2026 (Booth #2460, Level 1).

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix is a proprietary framework for assessing the market impact and overall capability of service and technology providers based on performance, experience and ability to deliver value at scale. The Retail Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025 evaluated 33 providers on their ability to deliver vertically integrated solutions and support evolving enterprise needs. Additionally, the CPG Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025 assessed 27 providers for strengths in pricing models, ecosystem partnerships, and consistent domain expertise.

Learn more about CI&T's capabilities in Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods.

About CI&T

CI&T is an AI and tech acceleration partner. We help businesses navigate the complex, changing European technological landscape to unlock real, measurable impact with digital-first solutions. CI&T brings a 30-year track record of helping clients deliver accelerated impact through tech-integrated business solutions, with deep expertise across AI, strategy, customer experience, software development, cloud services, data and more. As one of the world's first digital native companies, innovation is in our DNA, helping us empower clients to win by embedding digital maturity into the heart of their operations. With over 8,000 employees across 25 countries, we combine the expertise of a global business with an entrepreneurial mindset to drive transformation at scale and turn strategy into action.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251211014558/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Eduardo Galvão

investors@ciandt.com



Media Relations Contact:

Ana Livia Jardine

analivia.jardine@ciandt.com