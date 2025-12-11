Winners, Inc.,: Winners Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisition of Moneyline Sports Inc., And Provides Year End Letter To Shareholders

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winners, Inc., (OTC: WNRS), a Company that provides predictive sports analytics and data products driven by Gen AI for US sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA to predictive markets Polymarket and Kalshi, today announced the completion of acquisition of Moneyline Sports Inc. and provided the following year end Letter To Shareholders from the new Winners Inc. CEO, Michael Friedman.

Dear Shareholders,

As we move toward the year end of 2025, I am honored to introduce myself as part of the new leadership team of Winners Inc. This communication is intended to provide a high-level overview of our vision, strategic acquisitions, and what lies ahead entering the new year within the emerging sports and predictive markets sector. We believe WNRS is now uniquely positioned to deliver long-term value through our newly formed relationships and completed integration with Polymarket and Kalshi creating new, scalable growth within the sector. I am pleased to share our progress and, in particular, our objectives for the coming year 2026.

Moneyline Sports Acquisition

The strategic acquisition of Moneyline Sports previously announced in October, marked a significant milestone in Winner's renewed efforts to disrupt the sports betting industry through AI-driven tools and trading platforms with a primary focus on predictive markets. Now that the acquisition is complete, all Moneyline Sports shareholders of record at the time of acquisition will soon receive electronic notices regarding the issuance of their new shares of Winners Inc. in exchange for their existing shares in Moneyline Sports by the appointed Transfer Agent.

Unlike other OTC Pink companies, Winners Inc. (WNRS) does have any toxic and dilutive convertible debt or convertible preferred stock outstanding. In addition, Winners is moving toward being fully audited by a PCAOB approved auditing firm, which will help expedite the process for the Company to become a fully reporting company on a higher exchange.

Winners Inc. is now newly repositioned as a publicly traded company focused on predictive markets and sports. With the completion of a transformative change-in-control transaction and the strategic acquisition in Moneyline Sports Inc., WNRS gains full access to Moneyline Sport's proprietary suite of AI-powered tools, including their in-game messaging platform Bettor Chat and newly launched predictive markets trading platform MeVu.com (pronounced "Me vs You").

Our unique platforms for predictive markets is part of Winners' broader plan to build a suite of AI-driven tools for predictive markets including Kalshi and Polymarket which we have already received approval as a fully integrated platform for MeVu.com. Together, our newly launched brands are intended to give Winners shareholders a single public vehicle with exposure to multiple AI-driven products in blockchain and prediction markets.

The Moneyline Sports platforms have been widely recognized for their ability to serve both parimutuel and peer-to-peer markets, and with the recent news of Polymarket once again approved for operations in the US and recent announcement of Fanatics entering the sector, we will seek to capitalize on this exploding market segment in which we most certainly believe we are in the right place at the right time as a public company.

WNRS Is Positioned for Long-Term Value Creation

Winners (WNRS) is currently listed on the OTC Pink Market, and our stock can be traded through certain brokerage accounts, including Charles Schwab, Fidelity, E*Trade, and Interactive Brokers. Some of these platforms require user approval for OTC trading and users may need to adjust account settings and risk profiles so please check with your broker if you would like to trade our stock and become a new shareholder as we continue on our path of growth as a sports technology company. We plan to uplist the company to the OTCQB Market as soon as possible and ultimately to the Nasdaq once meeting the qualifications. The Company is presently preparing our REG A financing expected to be filed and approved Q1 of 2026, allowing us access to much needed capital for growth and expansion in our market place and allowing us to uplist to a higher exchange.

As we transform Winners Inc. and our wholly owned subsidiary Moneyline Sports through our new management and legacy team members, WNRS will build a comprehensive sports data and trading ecosystem enabling new revenue streams and driving long-term enterprise value. This acquisition will not only drive revenue and shareholder value, but will also enable us to capitalize on the rapidly evolving sports betting landscape with fresh ideas and AI driven products. As part of the transaction, I am honored to have been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Michael Handelman will remain as Chief Financial Officer with Wayne Allyn Root remaining as strategic advisor. The recent acquisition of Moneyline Sports and leadership transition marks a decisive pivot in WNRS's corporate trajectory - from a legacy shell business to a vertically integrated growth platform focused on incubating, acquiring, and scaling gaming and Gen AI technology through emerging sports betting brands.

In closing, as we move toward the year end of 2025 and begin the new year of 2026, our intellectual property, business partners and growth prospects are as strong as ever. We have several appealing capital raise, organic, and inorganic growth options available to us and management will seriously evaluate these options in the best interest of our shareholders. We look forward to continuing to communicate with our current and future shareholders, with the understanding that every move we make is to increase shareholder value and to strategically grow our business, reinforcing shareholder confidence and highlighting the bright path ahead.

Respectfully,

Michael Friedman, CEO Winners inc.

About Winners Inc-

Winners, Inc., (OTC: WNRS) provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, and guidance for sports fans and betting enthusiasts. Through our wholly owned subsidiary Moneyline Sports, the Company will provide predictive sports analytics and data products for US sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA. Driven by Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, the Company seeks to provide sports fans and bettors an inside edge through an immersive experience using professional wagering tools, streaming sports, and GenAI messaging. More information on the Company and products may be found at www.winnersinc.com or www.moneylinesports.com

