Imperial Petroleum Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months 2025 Financial and Operating Results

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. (NASDAQ: IMPP; the "Company"), a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and dry bulk seaborne transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Full integration of our seven drybulk vessels within Q3 25' leading to a 36.1% increase of fleet calendar days compared to Q2 25'.

Fleet operational utilization of 88.7% for Q3 25' versus 65.6% in in Q3 24'.

Operational utilization for Q3 25' was 92.5% for our drybulk fleet and 84.4% for our tanker fleet.

About 75% of total fleet calendar days in Q3 25' were dedicated to time charter activity while 25% to spot activity.

Revenues of $41.4 million in Q3 25' compared to $33.0 million in Q3 24', representing a 25.5% increase. This is mainly attributed to the increase in average number of vessels in our fleet following the expansion of our drybulk fleet.

Impressive increase of our operating income to $10.3 million in Q3 25', marking a $4.3 million or 71.7% increase compared to Q3 24' and a $2.1 million or 25.6% rise compared to Q2 25'.

Net income of $11.0 million in Q3 25' versus $10.1 million in Q3 24' and $12.8 million in Q2 25'.

EBITDA (1) of $17.9 million for Q3 25' versus $12.2 million in Q3 24' - an increase of 46.7%.

of $17.9 million for Q3 25' versus $12.2 million in Q3 24' - an increase of 46.7%. Net income of $35.0 million for 9M 25', EBITDA of $49.7 million and operating cash flow generation of $57.0 million.

Cash and cash equivalents including time deposits of $99.3 million as of September 30, 2025. Our current cash position as of the date of this release is in the order of $172 million.

Capital raise of $60 million through a registered direct equity offering to institutional investors at a purchase price of $6.30 on December 1, 2025; these proceeds are expected to be utilized for further fleet expansion.



Third Quarter 2025 Results:

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2025 amounted to $41.4 million, an increase of $8.4 million, or 25.5%, compared to revenues of $33.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to the increase in the average number of vessels following the expansion of our drybulk fleet along with an improvement in market rates for both tankers and drybulk vessels.

for the three months ended September 30, 2025 amounted to $41.4 million, an increase of $8.4 million, or 25.5%, compared to revenues of $33.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to the increase in the average number of vessels following the expansion of our drybulk fleet along with an improvement in market rates for both tankers and drybulk vessels. Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were $11.6 million and $10.9 million, respectively, compared to $13.0 million and $7.2 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The $1.4 million decrease in voyage expenses is mainly attributed to increased time charter activity as five out of our nine tankers and nearly all of our ten dry bulk vessels were under time charter employment during the whole period, leading to a decline in spot employment. The $3.7 million increase in vessels' operating expenses is primarily due to the increased size of our fleet by an average of 8.6 vessels.

for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were $11.6 million and $10.9 million, respectively, compared to $13.0 million and $7.2 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The $1.4 million decrease in voyage expenses is mainly attributed to increased time charter activity as five out of our nine tankers and nearly all of our ten dry bulk vessels were under time charter employment during the whole period, leading to a decline in spot employment. The $3.7 million increase in vessels' operating expenses is primarily due to the increased size of our fleet by an average of 8.6 vessels. Drydocking costs for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were $0.05 million and $0.9 million, respectively. During the three months ended September 30, 2025, no vessel underwent drydocking whereas during the three months ended September 30, 2024 one of our product tankers underwent drydocking.

for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were $0.05 million and $0.9 million, respectively. During the three months ended September 30, 2025, no vessel underwent drydocking whereas during the three months ended September 30, 2024 one of our product tankers underwent drydocking. General and administrative costs for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were $1.2 million for each period.

for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were $1.2 million for each period. Depreciation for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 was $7.5 million and $4.3 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.

for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 was $7.5 million and $4.3 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet. Management fees for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were $0.8 million and $0.4 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.

for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were $0.8 million and $0.4 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet. Other operating income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $0.9 million and related to the accrued income of an insurance claim in connection with dry-docking repairs undertaken in prior years that is expected to be collected within 2025.

for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $0.9 million and related to the accrued income of an insurance claim in connection with dry-docking repairs undertaken in prior years that is expected to be collected within 2025. Interest and finance costs for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were $0.9 million and $0.1 million, respectively. The $0.9 million of costs for the three months ended September 30, 2025 relate mainly to accrued interest expense - related party in connection with our last seven dry bulk vessel acquisitions for which the purchase agreement allowed payment to take place within one year from the date of entry into the purchase agreement. For accounting purposes, the outstanding balances payable for these seven vessels had to be allocated between principal and imputed interest up until the time of payment, although no interest was contractually charged by the sellers. The final balances, which were paid in full within the third quarter of 2025, remained the same as the originally agreed purchase prices. The $0.1 million of costs for the three months ended September 30, 2024 relate mainly to the accrued interest expense - related party, in connection with the $14.0 million, part of the acquisition price of our bulk carrier, Neptulus, which was fully repaid in the second quarter of 2025.

for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were $0.9 million and $0.1 million, respectively. The $0.9 million of costs for the three months ended September 30, 2025 relate mainly to accrued interest expense - related party in connection with our last seven dry bulk vessel acquisitions for which the purchase agreement allowed payment to take place within one year from the date of entry into the purchase agreement. For accounting purposes, the outstanding balances payable for these seven vessels had to be allocated between principal and imputed interest up until the time of payment, although no interest was contractually charged by the sellers. The final balances, which were paid in full within the third quarter of 2025, remained the same as the originally agreed purchase prices. The $0.1 million of costs for the three months ended September 30, 2024 relate mainly to the accrued interest expense - related party, in connection with the $14.0 million, part of the acquisition price of our bulk carrier, Neptulus, which was fully repaid in the second quarter of 2025. Interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $1.5 million as compared to $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The $0.6 million decrease is mainly attributed to a lower amount of funds placed under time deposits along with a decrease in time deposit rates.

for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $1.5 million as compared to $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The $0.6 million decrease is mainly attributed to a lower amount of funds placed under time deposits along with a decrease in time deposit rates. Interest income - related party for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was nil as compared to $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease is mainly attributed to the $0.1 million of accrued interest income - related party for the three months ended September 30, 2024 in connection with the $38.7 million of the sale price of the Aframax tanker Afrapearl II (ex. Stealth Berana). The balance was collected in July 2024.

for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was nil as compared to $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease is mainly attributed to the $0.1 million of accrued interest income - related party for the three months ended September 30, 2024 in connection with the $38.7 million of the sale price of the Aframax tanker Afrapearl II (ex. Stealth Berana). The balance was collected in July 2024. Foreign exchange (loss)/gain for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was a loss of $0.1 million as compared to a gain of $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The $1.8 million decrease is mainly attributed to the decreased fluctuation of euro dollar foreign exchange rate when compared to the second quarter of 2025 along with the decrease in the amount of funds held in Euro currency.

for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was a loss of $0.1 million as compared to a gain of $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The $1.8 million decrease is mainly attributed to the decreased fluctuation of euro dollar foreign exchange rate when compared to the second quarter of 2025 along with the decrease in the amount of funds held in Euro currency. As a result of the above, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $11.0 million, compared to net income of $10.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Shares amounted to $0.44 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding, basic , for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was 33.7 million. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 amounted to $0.30 and $0.29, respectively, compared to earnings per share, basic and diluted, of $0.29 and $0.27, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

of $11.0 million, compared to net income of $10.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Shares amounted to $0.44 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The , for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was 33.7 million. for the three months ended September 30, 2025 amounted to $0.30 and $0.29, respectively, compared to earnings per share, basic and diluted, of $0.29 and $0.27, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Adjusted net income 1 was $11.8 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS 1 , basic, of $0.32 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to an Adjusted net income of $10.9 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic, of $0.32 for the same period of last year.

was $11.8 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS , basic, of $0.32 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to an Adjusted net income of $10.9 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic, of $0.32 for the same period of last year. EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2025 amounted to $17.9 million, while Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 amounted to $18.7 million.

for the three months ended September 30, 2025 amounted to $17.9 million, while for the three months ended September 30, 2025 amounted to $18.7 million. An average of 19.0 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to an average of 10.4 vessels for the same period of 2024.



Nine months 2025 Results:

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 amounted to $109.9 million, a decrease of $11.4 million, or 9.4%, compared to revenues of $121.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to stronger tanker rates prevailing in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period of 2025.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 amounted to $109.9 million, a decrease of $11.4 million, or 9.4%, compared to revenues of $121.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to stronger tanker rates prevailing in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period of 2025. Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $32.8 million and $26.4 million, respectively, compared to $43.6 million and $19.7 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The $10.8 million decrease in voyage expenses is mainly attributed to a decrease in spot days by 28.2% as a result of a rise in time charter activity. The $6.7 million increase in vessels' operating expenses was primarily due to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $32.8 million and $26.4 million, respectively, compared to $43.6 million and $19.7 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The $10.8 million decrease in voyage expenses is mainly attributed to a decrease in spot days by 28.2% as a result of a rise in time charter activity. The $6.7 million increase in vessels' operating expenses was primarily due to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet. Drydocking costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were $1.7 million and $1.5 million, respectively. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, one suezmax tanker and one supramax drybulk carrier underwent drydocking while in the same period of last year two tanker vessels underwent drydocking.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were $1.7 million and $1.5 million, respectively. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, one suezmax tanker and one supramax drybulk carrier underwent drydocking while in the same period of last year two tanker vessels underwent drydocking. General and administrative costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were $3.5 million and $3.9 million, respectively. This change is mainly attributed to the decrease in stock-based compensation costs.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were $3.5 million and $3.9 million, respectively. This change is mainly attributed to the decrease in stock-based compensation costs. Depreciation for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $18.3 million, a $5.8 million increase from $12.5 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $18.3 million, a $5.8 million increase from $12.5 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels. Other operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $0.9 million and related to the accrued income of an insurance claim in connection with dry-docking repairs undertaken in prior years that is expected to be collected within 2025. Other operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $1.9 million and related to the collection of an insurance claim in connection with repairs undertaken in prior years.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $0.9 million and related to the accrued income of an insurance claim in connection with dry-docking repairs undertaken in prior years that is expected to be collected within 2025. Other operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $1.9 million and related to the collection of an insurance claim in connection with repairs undertaken in prior years. Interest and finance costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were $2.3 million and $0.1 million, respectively. The $2.3 million of costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 relate mainly to accrued interest expense - related party in connection with our last nine vessel acquisitions for which the purchase agreement allowed payment to take place within one year from the date of entry into the purchase agreement. For accounting purposes, the outstanding balances payable for these nine vessels had to be allocated between principal and imputed interest up until the time of payment, although no interest was contractually charged by the sellers. The final balances, which were repaid in full within the nine months of 2025, remained the same as the originally agreed purchase prices.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were $2.3 million and $0.1 million, respectively. The $2.3 million of costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 relate mainly to accrued interest expense - related party in connection with our last nine vessel acquisitions for which the purchase agreement allowed payment to take place within one year from the date of entry into the purchase agreement. For accounting purposes, the outstanding balances payable for these nine vessels had to be allocated between principal and imputed interest up until the time of payment, although no interest was contractually charged by the sellers. The final balances, which were repaid in full within the nine months of 2025, remained the same as the originally agreed purchase prices. Interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 was $6.0 million and $4.4 million, respectively. The increase is mainly attributed to a higher amount of funds placed under time deposits.



for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 was $6.0 million and $4.4 million, respectively. The increase is mainly attributed to a higher amount of funds placed under time deposits. Foreign exchange gain for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $4.6 million as compared to $0.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The $4.0 million increase in foreign exchange gain for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 is mainly attributed the strengthening of the euro currency against the dollar at the end of the nine months ended September 30, 2025 when compared to the respective currency values at the end the same period of last year.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $4.6 million as compared to $0.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The $4.0 million increase in foreign exchange gain for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 is mainly attributed the strengthening of the euro currency against the dollar at the end of the nine months ended September 30, 2025 when compared to the respective currency values at the end the same period of last year. As a result of the above, the Company reported net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 of $35.0 million, compared to net income of $46.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The weighted average number of shares outstanding , basic, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 33.3 million. Earnings per share , basic and diluted, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 amounted to $0.98 and $0.93, respectively, compared to earnings per share, basic and diluted, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 of $1.47 and $1.32, respectively.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 of $35.0 million, compared to net income of $46.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. , basic, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 33.3 million. , basic and diluted, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 amounted to $0.98 and $0.93, respectively, compared to earnings per share, basic and diluted, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 of $1.47 and $1.32, respectively. Adjusted Net Income was $37.4 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS , basic, of $1.04 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to adjusted net income of $50.6 million, or $1.61 Adjusted EPS, basic, for the same period of last year.

was $37.4 million corresponding to an , basic, of $1.04 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to adjusted net income of $50.6 million, or $1.61 Adjusted EPS, basic, for the same period of last year. EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 amounted to $49.7 million while Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 amounted to $52.0 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 amounted to $49.7 million while for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 amounted to $52.0 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below. An average of 15.0 vessels were owned by the Company during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to an average of 10.2 vessels for the same period of 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents including time deposits amounted to $99.3 million and total debt amounted to nil.

1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.

Fleet Employment Table

As of December 11, 2025, the profile and deployment of our fleet is the following:

Name Year Country Vessel Size Vessel Employment Expiration of Built Built (dwt) Type Status Charter(1) Tankers Magic Wand 2008 Korea 47,000 MR product tanker Time Charter January 26 Clean Thrasher 2008 Korea 47,000 MR product tanker Time Charter January 26 Clean Sanctuary (ex. Falcon Maryam) 2009 Korea 46,000 MR product tanker Spot Clean Nirvana 2008 Korea 50,000 MR product tanker Spot Clean Justice 2011 Japan 46,000 MR product tanker Time Charter September 27 Aquadisiac 2008 Korea 51,000 MR product tanker Spot Clean Imperial 2009 Korea 40,000 MR product tanker Time Charter January 26 Suez Enchanted 2007 Korea 160,000 Suezmax tanker Spot Suez Protopia 2008 Korea 160,000 Suezmax tanker Spot Drybulk Carriers (2) Eco Wildfire 2013 Japan 33,000 Handysize drybulk Time Charter December 25 Glorieuse 2012 Japan 38,000 Handysize drybulk Time Charter December 25 Neptulus 2012 Japan 33,000 Handysize drybulk Time Charter January 26 Supra Pasha 2012 Japan 56,000 Supramax drybulk Time Charter December 25 Supra Monarch 2011 Japan 56,000 Supramax drybulk Time Charter December 25 Supra Baron 2009 Japan 56,000 Supramax drybulk Time Charter December 25 Supra Sovereign 2012 Japan 56,000 Supramax drybulk Time Charter January 26 Supra Duke 2011 Japan 56,000 Supramax drybulk Time Charter December 25 Eco Sikousis 2008 Japan 82,000 Kamsarmax drybulk Time Charter December 25 Eco Czar 2023 Japan 82,000 Kamsarmax drybulk Time Charter February 2026 Fleet Total 1,195,000 dwt

(1) Earliest date charters could expire.

(2) We have contracted to acquire three Japanese-built drybulk carriers, with a total capacity of approximately 164,400 dwt and an average age of approximately 12.5 years, which are expected to be delivered to us between the first quarter of 2026 and August 2026.

CEO Harry Vafias Commented

The full integration of our recently delivered seven drybulk vessels, increasing our fleet to 19 ships and soon to 22 ships, enhanced within Q3 25 our income and profitability stemming from core operations. Market rates for both tanker and drybulk markets are solid and this seems likely to hold in the upcoming quarters. With our debt free balance sheet, our cash base that is currently about $172 million and our focus on quality built Japanese and Korean ships, we aim for an even better performance in the fourth quarter of 2025.

About IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of nineteen vessels on the water - seven M.R. product tankers, two suezmax tankers, three handysize drybulk carriers, five supramax drybulk carriers and two kamsarmax drybulk vessels - with a total capacity of 1,195,000 deadweight tons (dwt) and has contracted to acquire an additional two handysize drybulk carriers and a post panamax drybulk carrier of 164,400 dwt aggregate capacity. Following these deliveries, the Company's fleet will count a total of 22 vessels with an aggregate capacity of 1.4 million dwt. IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.'s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols "IMPP" and "IMPPP," respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, geopolitical conditions, including any trade disruptions resulting from tariffs and other protectionist measures imposed by the United States or other countries, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, changes in IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in any such financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, the conflicts in the Middle East, potential disruption of shipping routes due to ongoing attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden or accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fleet List and Fleet Deployment

Fleet Data:

The following key indicators highlight the Company's operating performance during the periods ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2025.

FLEET DATA Q3 2024 Q3 2025 9M 2024 9M 2025 Average number of vessels (1) 10.41 19.00 10.18 15.03 Period end number of owned vessels in fleet 11 19 11 19 Total calendar days for fleet (2) 958 1,748 2,789 4,103 Total voyage days for fleet (3) 890 1,739 2,690 4,043 Fleet utilization (4) 92.9% 99.5% 96.5% 98.5% Total charter days for fleet (5) 261 1,308 646 2,576 Total spot market days for fleet (6) 629 431 2,044 1,467 Fleet operational utilization (7) 65.6% 88.7% 75.5% 85.7%

1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.

6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.

7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue, and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS-

Adjusted net income represents net income before net loss on sale of vessel and share based compensation. EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income, depreciation, net loss on sale of vessel and share based compensation.

Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of shares. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we and our investors assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.

(Expressed in United States Dollars,

Third Quarter Ended

Nine months Period Ended

except number of shares) September 30th, September 30th, 2024 2025 2024 2025 Net Income - Adjusted Net Income Net income 10,061,069 10,964,002 46,240,111 35,014,422 Plus net loss on sale of vessel -- -- 1,589,702 -- Plus share based compensation 836,648 799,648 2,732,020 2,360,367 Adjusted Net Income 10,897,717 11,763,650 50,561,833 37,374,789 Net income - EBITDA Net income 10,061,069 10,964,002 46,240,111 35,014,422 Plus interest and finance costs 113,471 875,818 121,698 2,320,290 Less interest income (2,262,938) (1,493,807) (6,036,542) (5,952,371) Plus depreciation 4,290,384 7,535,007 12,525,453 18,284,135 EBITDA 12,201,986 17,881,020 52,850,720 49,666,476 Net income - Adjusted EBITDA Net income 10,061,069 10,964,002 46,240,111 35,014,422 Plus net loss on sale of vessel -- -- 1,589,702 -- Plus share based compensation 836,648 799,648 2,732,020 2,360,367 Plus interest and finance costs 113,471 875,818 121,698 2,320,290 Less interest income (2,262,938) (1,493,807) (6,036,542) (5,952,371) Plus depreciation 4,290,384 7,535,007 12,525,453 18,284,135 Adjusted EBITDA 13,038,634 18,680,668 57,172,442 52,026,843 EPS Numerator Net income 10,061,069 10,964,002 46,240,111 35,014,422 Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares (435,245) (435,245) (1,305,737) (1,305,737) Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to non-vested shares (437,903) (371,772) (2,353,108) (1,239,283) Net income attributable to common shareholders, basic 9,187,921 10,156,985 42,581,266 32,469,402 Denominator Weighted average number of shares 31,383,953 33,664,833 28,995,256 33,295,052 EPS - Basic 0.29 0.30 1.47 0.98 Adjusted EPS Numerator Adjusted net income 10,897,717 11,763,650 50,561,833 37,374,789 Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares (435,245) (435,245) (1,305,737) (1,305,737) Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to non-vested shares (475,965) (400,007) (2,579,426) (1,326,060) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders, basic 9,986,507 10,928,398 46,676,670 34,742,992 Denominator Weighted average number of shares 31,383,953 33,664,833 28,995,256 33,295,052 Adjusted EPS 0.32 0.32 1.61 1.04

Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)

Quarters Ended September 30, Nine Month Periods Ended September 30, 2024 2025 2024 2025 Revenues Revenues 33,023,153 41,419,544 121,268,315 109,859,989 Expenses/(Income) Voyage expenses 12,558,037 11,104,945 42,046,339 31,431,024 Voyage expenses - related party 415,715 511,031 1,518,099 1,345,647 Vessels' operating expenses 7,142,040 10,726,721 19,482,856 26,046,169 Vessels' operating expenses - related party 79,000 160,000 238,500 367,500 Drydocking costs 870,486 52,492 1,495,943 1,744,525 Management fees - related party 421,520 769,120 1,227,160 1,805,320 General and administrative expenses 1,215,921 1,185,523 3,899,293 3,468,464 Depreciation 4,290,384 7,535,007 12,525,453 18,284,135 Other operating income -- (885,443) (1,900,000) (885,443) Net loss on sale of vessel -- -- 1,589,702 -- Total expenses, net 26,993,103 31,159,396 82,123,345 83,607,341 Income from operations 6,030,050 10,260,148 39,144,970 26,252,648 Other (expenses)/income Interest and finance costs (4,534) (2,527) (12,761) (9,249) Interest expense - related party (108,937) (873,291) (108,937) (2,311,041) Interest income 2,142,734 1,493,807 4,399,902 5,952,371 Interest income - related party 120,204 -- 1,636,640 -- Dividend income from related party 191,666 191,667 570,833 568,750 Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 1,689,886 (105,802) 609,464 4,560,943 Other income, net 4,031,019 703,854 7,095,141 8,761,774 Net Income 10,061,069 10,964,002 46,240,111 35,014,422 Earnings per share - Basic 0.29 0.30 1.47 0.98 - Diluted 0.27 0.29 1.32 0.93 Weighted average number of shares -Basic 31,383,953 33,664,833 28,995,256 33,295,052 -Diluted 34,263,264 36,405,731 32,435,279 34,838,521

Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

December 31, September 30, 2024 2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 67,783,531 2,858,795 Time deposits 138,948,481 96,462,936 Trade and other receivables 13,456,083 11,592,393 Other current assets 652,769 1,677,940 Claims receivable -- 885,443 Inventories 7,306,356 6,774,367 Advances and prepayments 250,562 225,008 Total current assets 228,397,782 120,476,882 Non current assets Operating lease right-of-use asset 78,761 19,263 Vessels, net 208,230,018 343,053,203 Investment in related party 12,798,500 12,798,500 Total non current assets 221,107,279 355,870,966 Total assets 449,505,061 476,347,848 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable 5,243,872 8,378,540 Payable to related parties 18,725,514 4,567,879 Accrued liabilities 3,370,020 2,886,763 Operating lease liability, current portion 78,761 19,263 Deferred income 1,419,226 1,512,017 Total current liabilities 28,837,393 17,364,462 Total liabilities 28,837,393 17,364,462 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Capital stock 382,755 401,798 Preferred Stock, Series A 7,959 7,959 Preferred Stock, Series B 160 160 Treasury stock (8,390,225) (8,390,225) Additional paid-in capital 282,642,357 287,230,347 Retained earnings 146,024,662 179,733,347 Total stockholders' equity 420,667,668 458,983,386 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 449,505,061 476,347,848



Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in United States Dollars