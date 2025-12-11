Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.: HWAL Inc. Announces New Appointment to Its Board of Advisors and Plans to Open International Office in Qatar

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / HWAL Inc., formerly Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (OTCID:HWAL), announces a new appointment to its Board of Advisors and plans to open its first international office in Qatar.

Recently, HWAL announced a corporate rebranding and has expanded its focus to include acquiring, incubating, and operating what have recently become referred to as "Real World Assets."

In preparation for global growth and acquisition of Real World Assets within the industry sectors of Sports and Music entertainment, AI and Blockchain technologies, hydrogen energy technologies, oil and gas, gold and other minerals, HWAL announces the appointment to its Advisory Board of Mr. Ahmad Akl, based in Qatar.

Ahmad Akl is a highly regarded financial market analyst and economic expert with extensive experience in global and regional markets. Frequently featured as a trusted voice on leading international and regional financial platforms, including CNBC Arabia, Bloomberg, and Al Jazeera Media Network. Ahmad delivers sharp, actionable insights on macroeconomic trends, investment strategies, and market dynamics. With a proven track record of guiding institutions toward informed decision-making, Ahmad provides high-level financial and economic consultancy to corporations, investment firms, and business entities across the Middle East and beyond. His strategic counsel focuses on risk management, portfolio optimization, and identifying opportunities for sustainable growth in volatile and evolving markets. Known for his deep analytical rigor and clear communication, Ahmad Akl continues to be a go-to authority for business leaders seeking to navigate complex economic landscapes and achieve long-term investment success.

About Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.

HWAL Inc. (OTC PINK:HWAL) is a multinational holding company driving innovation in entertainment, Real World Assets, space archiving, and digital media assets. Through subsidiaries like Melody Trust, HWAL curates iconic cultural legacies, including working with Space Blue on the Lunaprise Moon Museum.

HWAL has curated and preserved over 27,000 music and visual arts assets, including rare and coveted music recordings, photos and videos, some which are unpublished, from countless legendary music recording artists including James Brown, Chuck Berry, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, The Who, Dolly Parton, Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix, Marvin Gaye, Willie Nelson, Tina Turner, Mick Jagger, Janis Joplin, Grace Slick, Eric Clapton and The Yardbirds, Johnny Winter, Jefferson Airplane, Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, John Lee Hooker, Jerry Lee Lewis, Fats Domino, The Platters, John Travolta, Kenny Rogers, Hall and Oates, James Taylor, Bob Marley, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Rod Stewart, George Jones, Alabama, Deep Purple, and hundreds of other music legends.

Corporate Communications:

HWAL Inc.

https://hwal.net

info@hwal.net

https://x.com/TheHollywall

https://x.com/hwalnet

404-410-6500

SOURCE: Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/hwal-inc.-announces-new-appointment-to-its-board-of-advisors-and-plans-to-open-i-1116592