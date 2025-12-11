Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC: Orlando Dreamers Showcase Orlando's Unmatched Potential at the MLB Winter Meetings

MLB Super-Agent Scott Boras and U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds Also Make the Case for Orlando as MLB's Next Great MLB City

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / The Orlando Dreamers concluded a highly productive week at Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings, where they advanced the region's case as the strongest and most expansion-ready market in the country. Hall of Famer Barry Larkin and Dreamers Co-Founder Jim Schnorf were on hand throughout the event, meeting with team owners, league executives, fans and national sports media to reinforce Orlando's position as MLB's best expansion city.

The Dreamers' objective this week was to ensure that every influential voice in baseball understands the scale, growth, and economic strength of the Orlando market. With a population nearing 4.7 million in its Combined Statistical Area, Orlando is already the largest U.S. market without an MLB team, ranking as the number 15 media market and on pace to pass number 14 in 2026. As the most-visited city in America drawing 80 million tourists in 2025, the region stands well above Nashville, Raleigh, Charlotte, and Austin in providing MLB with significantly higher revenue opportunities and the rare ability to grow a truly international fan base from day one.

"The excitement around Orlando at the Winter Meetings was incredible," said Hall of Famer Barry Larkin. "Every conversation we had confirmed what we already know: that Orlando is a major league city in every sense. The energy, the growth, the passion for baseball, it all came through loud and clear. I've been around this game my entire life, and I can tell you without hesitation that the momentum behind bringing MLB to Orlando is real and building every single day."

MLB super-agent Scott Boras weighed in with a powerful endorsement of Orlando's bid for the next MLB franchise, "Orlando is the one city in America where the traffic here is (impactful) where 80-million tourists come to this town. It has a monumental draw." Boras additionally emphasized the perfect alignment between the annual family vacation season and the Major League Baseball schedule, "A lot of that is in the summer I am told, so it has a great draw for packages for fans to visit all of the entertainment communities here (and) see Major League Baseball. It's a market that would advance that thought."

U.S. Congressman and Candidate for Florida Governor Byron Donalds also tweeted out a message to Major League Baseball with "Great to have @MLB in Orlando for the Winter Meetings. Florida's economic growth shows we are ready, energized, and positioned for Orlando to be the Next Great MLB City!"

No other expansion market rivals Orlando's combination of population size, growth trajectory, tourism impact and demonstrated passion for baseball. Orlando's CSA is nearly double the size of both Raleigh and Nashville, and the region is the second-fastest-growing metro among the top 30 markets nationwide. Orlando is the most visited city in America welcoming approximately 80 million visitors in 2025.

Orlando Dreamers officials emphasized that these metrics, combined with Central Florida's deep baseball roots, make Orlando the strongest expansion candidate on the board. "What we heard throughout the Winter Meetings only strengthened our conviction," said Jim Schnorf, Co-Founder of the Orlando Dreamers. "We will continue advancing our expansion plan and engaging directly with league leadership because the trajectory is clear. In our conversations this week, no one asked if Orlando could support Major League Baseball, the question was when the league is ready to make it happen."

About the Orlando Dreamers

Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC is dedicated to securing a Major League Baseball expansion franchise for Central Florida. The organization leads efforts related to stadium planning, market analysis, economic development, community support building, and strategic engagement with MLB leadership. Updates can be found at www.orlandodreamers.com.

