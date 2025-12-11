ModuLink Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire 60% Equity Interest in ASA Robotics Limited

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / ModuLink Inc. (OTC:MDLK) is pleased to announce that it has executed a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Mr. Wah Shing LAM, a major shareholder of ASA Robotics Limited ("ASA"), a Hong Kong-based robotics and artificial intelligence solutions company. Under the LOI, ModuLink intends to acquire a 60% equity interest in ASA through its Hong Kong subsidiary, subject to due diligence and the execution of a definitive Share Purchase Agreement.

Transaction Highlights

ModuLink will acquire 60% of the issued and outstanding shares of ASA.

As consideration, ModuLink will issue to the Seller 6,500 preferred shares at approximately USD 98.62 per share, representing a total value of HKD 5,000,000 (USD 641,026).

The acquisition will provide ModuLink with majority ownership, including governance and board representation at ASA.

ModuLink's equity interest will be protected against dilution for two years following the completion of the transaction.

Management Commentary

William Fu, Chief Executive Officer of ModuLink Inc., commented:

"This LOI represents an important milestone in expanding ModuLink's footprint in advanced robotics and AI-powered solutions. ASA's technology capabilities and its established client base-including government agencies, hospitals, elderly nursing centers, public organizations and property developers across Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and Australia-align closely with our long-term vision and growth strategy. We see strong synergy potential, particularly in healthcare, elderly care and smart-facility applications. By integrating ASA's innovations with ModuLink's smart living platform and Modular Integrated Construction (MiC) ecosystem, we aim to accelerate commercial deployment, enhance our product portfolio, and open new revenue opportunities across multiple markets. We look forward to working closely with the ASA team to drive innovation and deliver sustainable long-term value for our shareholders."

Following completion of the transaction, ModuLink will have the right to appoint directors to ASA's board, ensuring active participation in operational and strategic decision-making. ASA's current management team will remain in place to ensure continuity of operations.

Next Steps

A 60-day due diligence review will commence immediately.

Upon completion of due diligence, the parties will negotiate and execute a definitive Share Purchase Agreement.

The transaction is expected to close within 30 to 60 days after the completion of due diligence, subject to customary closing conditions.

About ASA Robotics Limited

ASA Robotics Limited is a Hong Kong-based company specializing in advanced robotics and AI automation solutions for healthcare and industrial applications.

Website: https://www.asa-robotics.com/

About ModuLink Inc.

ModuLink Inc. focuses on developing sustainable and intelligent living environments through the integration of advanced technologies. The Company specializes in Modular Integrated Construction (MiC), Air-to-Water (A2W) technology, and IoT-based property management systems, enabling scalable, self-sustaining and eco-friendly developments worldwide.

Through its ModuLink brand, we continue our mission to build communities that "Live Smart, Live Green," enhanced by air-to-water systems that deliver reliable, energy-efficient water generation for healthier and more resilient environments.

For more information, please visit www.modulinktech.com.

Forward-looking Statements Safeharbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are included within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, expansion plans, product development initiatives, partnerships, market opportunities, operational outlook, financial performance, and the anticipated benefits, timing, structure, or likelihood of completing the proposed acquisition of a 60% equity interest in ASA Robotics Limited.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections made by management and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully complete due diligence; the negotiation, execution, and delivery of a definitive Share Purchase Agreement; the satisfaction of all closing conditions; regulatory or third-party approvals; integration challenges associated with acquisitions; the performance of ASA following the transaction; market acceptance of new technologies; changes in economic, operational, or industry conditions; funding requirements; competitive pressures; and other factors beyond the Company's control.

The execution of the LOI does not guarantee that the proposed transaction will be consummated on the terms described, within the anticipated timeline, or at all. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. ModuLink Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, developments, or changes in expectations, except as required by applicable law.

Information on the Company's website at www.modulinktech.com does not constitute a part of this release.

Contact:

ModuLink Inc.

Phone: 888-493-8028

Email: IR@MODULINKTECH.COM

SOURCE: ModuLink Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/modulink-inc.-mdlk-announces-letter-of-intent-to-acquire-60-equity-interest-in-asa-robo-1116691