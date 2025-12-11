Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of $US (Talus Network) on December 11. US/USDT spot trading and US/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading are now available to users on HTX.

Talus Network is a decentralized platform for providing autonomous and artificial intelligence to construct an improved digital economy. The core of the network is the Nexus Protocol, an agentic automation framework built on the Sui Move stack that allows developers to compose and execute on-chain workflows through modular components called Talus Tools

$US is the native token of the Talus Network, which has a total supply of 10 billion tokens. It acts as the payment and monetization layer for tools and agents, and secures the network through staking for Leader participation and tool registration.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277732

SOURCE: HTX