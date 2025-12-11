Elgin, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Evans Heating & Cooling has announced its participation in the 2025 Lights of Lugoff Christmas Parade on December 13, 2025, at 6:30 PM. The parade, a beloved annual tradition in Lugoff SC, brings together families, local businesses, and organizations to celebrate the holiday season.

"As the owner of Evans Heating and Cooling right here in Elgin, SC, I'm thrilled to announce we'll be lighting up the annual Lights of Lugoff Christmas Parade again this 2025 season," said Jonathan Evans, owner of the company. "Having snagged a few awards in past years for our festive displays, it's not just about the shine; it's about celebrating the spirit of our tight-knit community. We're proud to roll down those streets with our neighbors, spreading warmth and holiday cheer that reminds us why we love calling this place home."

The Lights of Lugoff Christmas Parade is a festive occasion that showcases the talents of local groups, including marching bands, youth organizations, and local businesses like Evans Heating & Cooling. By participating in the parade, Evans Heating & Cooling continues its commitment to celebrating the spirit of the season and fostering community connections.





Evans Heating & Cooling Announces Participation in 2025 Lights of Lugoff Christmas Parade

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/277739_figure1.jpg

Having served the Elgin and Lugoff areas for 45 years, Evans Heating & Cooling sees its involvement in the parade as a meaningful way to give back to the community beyond its HVAC services. By taking part in this cherished annual tradition, the company deepens its ties with local residents and organizations, underscoring its long-standing presence and support in the region.

The company's participation in the parade also supports local groups, such as youth organizations, first responders, and others, making a positive impact in the region. As a longstanding community partner, Evans Heating & Cooling understands the value of highlighting the efforts of these groups, especially during the holiday season. The parade provides a chance to recognize and celebrate the work of those who help make Lugoff a vibrant, caring community.

Looking ahead, Evans Heating & Cooling remains committed to supporting the Lugoff community through both its participation in local events and its ongoing commitment to providing reliable HVAC services.

About Evans Heating & Cooling:

Evans Heating & Cooling offers comprehensive HVAC services, including AC and heating installations, repairs, replacements, and tune-ups. The HVAC contractor also offers 24/7 emergency services, assisting clients in need of urgent heating and cooling assistance. As a company committed to client satisfaction and helping clients protect their investments, it ensures each client is served by factory-trained technicians. In addition to HVAC assistance, the company has been part of the community for the four decades it has operated, giving back through charity and participating in community events.

Media Contact





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/277739_figure2.png

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277739

SOURCE: GetFeatured