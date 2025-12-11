Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.12.2025
News von heute Morgen: Noch bevor der Markt erwacht, könnte es jetzt explosiv werden
WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
Xetra
11.12.25 | 17:22
5,442 Euro
+2,56 % +0,136
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.12.2025 15:34 Uhr
235 Leser
Nokia Oyj: Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
11 December 2025 at 16:30 EET

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Espoo, Finland - A total of 1 020 316 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were transferred today without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the incentive plans as announced on 22 November 2024.

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 148 246 864.

About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Vice President, Global Media Relations

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 931 580?507
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com


