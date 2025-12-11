D. Boral Capital Expands Leadership Team with New Partners

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / D. Boral Capital, a leading global investment bank, today announced the appointment of John Darwin, David Lee, Mark Iorio, and Jared Merlin as Partners of the firm. These strategic additions further strengthen the company's leadership team and reinforce its commitment to continued growth, while enhancing capabilities across investment banking, capital markets, compliance, and corporate governance.

"We are delighted to have John, David, Mark, and Jared become Partners of our rapidly growing firm," said David W. Boral, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of D. Boral Capital. "This is an exciting time to be a senior leader at an investment bank that is advancing its suite of advisory services, paving the way for best-in-class financial solutions for our clients."

John Darwin - Partner, Chief Investment Officer

John Darwin is the Chief Investment Officer of D. Boral Capital, where he leads the firm's investment initiatives and portfolio management. He has 15 years of experience in private equity, venture capital, and corporate development with a focus on high-growth and emerging industries across all geographies.

Prior to D. Boral Capital, John held several high-profile leadership positions, including roles as Managing Director of ARC Group, co-founder and Managing Partner of Luminous Capital, and President of OCG, Inc.

John received his BBA in Finance from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University.

David Lee, MBA - Partner, Head of Secondaries & Follow-On Investment Banking

David Lee serves as Head of Secondaries and Follow-On Investment Banking at D. Boral Capital. He has more than 15 years of investment banking and capital raising experience and has advised on approximately $100 billion in equity, debt, and M&A transactions.

David began his investment banking career at Wachovia, later joining Wells Fargo Securities following the merger. He subsequently held senior roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Oppenheimer & Co., and within the M&A Group at Elevance Health.

David earned his MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business.

Mark Iorio - Partner, Managing Director, Head of Equity Capital Markets

Mark Iorio has been a key member of D. Boral Capital since 2022 and currently serves as Managing Director, Head of Equity Capital Markets. In this role, he oversees the placement of public and private offerings across diverse sectors.

Since joining the firm, Mark has managed the placement of more than 200 transactions, encompassing IPOs, follow-ons, SPACs, PIPEs, convertibles, debt offerings, and private placements, representing approximately $20 billion in aggregate capital raised.

Prior to joining D. Boral Capital, he was on the Merchant Capital team at Maxim Group, focusing on capital raising initiatives for private biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and life sciences companies.

Mark holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the Lubin School of Business at Pace University.

Jared Merlin - Partner, Chief Compliance Officer

Jared Merlin has served as Chief Compliance Officer at D. Boral Capital since November 2022. He brings more than two decades of compliance leadership experience, providing regulatory advice and oversight to investment banks and broker-dealers.

Before joining D. Boral Capital, Jared spent nine years as a Managing Director at Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, serving as the Chief Compliance Officer and Head of Capital Markets Compliance. Earlier in his career, he held senior compliance roles at Knight Capital Americas LLC and Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Jared holds a bachelor's degree from Syracuse University and an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business.

"We are deeply invested in building a culture that attracts industry veterans to join our tight-knit team, encourages advancement from within, and places clients' needs at the heart of our decision-making," Boral added. "David, Mark, and Jared have each played pivotal roles in our success thus far, and we feel confident that they, alongside John, will be instrumental in continuing to grow D. Boral Capital into a leading investment bank for the middle market."

For more information on D. Boral Capital, visit www.dboralcapital.com.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~350 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

D. Boral Capital is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

