The OLB Group, Inc. Announces 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB), a diversified fintech company specializing in payments solutions, today announced that its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually on December 19, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Stockholders of record as of November 25, 2025 are invited to attend the virtual meeting and cast their votes on important matters affecting the Company's future direction.

Meeting Details

Date: December 19, 2025
Time: 10:00 AM, Eastern Time
Location: Virtual Meeting
Meeting Link: http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OLB2025

Agenda Items
The following matters will be presented for stockholder consideration:

  1. Election of Directors - Election of Ronny Yakov, Ehud Ernst, Amir Sternhell, and Alina Dulimof to serve on the Board of Directors for a one-year term expiring at the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

  2. Ratification of Independent Auditor - Ratification of the appointment of RBSM, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025

  3. Executive Compensation Advisory Vote - Advisory vote to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers

  4. Other Business - Transaction of any other business that may properly come before the meeting, update on spin-off Dmint, ongoing litigations and new products that will be announced for the 2026 year.

Board Recommendation
The Board of Directors unanimously recommends that stockholders vote "FOR" each of the director nominees, "FOR" the ratification of the independent auditor, and "FOR" approval of executive compensation.

Participation Information
Stockholders are encouraged to review the proxy materials carefully and submit their votes prior to the meeting. Those wishing to attend the virtual meeting should visit the meeting link above and follow the registration instructions.

About The OLB Group, Inc.
The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified FinTech company providing integrated payment solutions, and OmniCommerce. Through its subsidiaries, OLB serves businesses nationwide with secure, innovative financial technology platforms.

If you have any questions prior to the meeting please post here: - https://investors.olb.com/investors-faq/

Investor Contact:
The OLB Group, Inc.
(212) 278-0900 EXT: 333
IR@olb.com

SOURCE: The OLB Group, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/the-olb-group-inc.-announces-2025-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-1116583

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
