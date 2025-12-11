Arbor Day Foundation Unveils First-Of-Its-Kind Global Map Linking Forests to Fresh Water Quality

New interactive model pinpoints where reforestation can deliver the biggest water benefits to surrounding water sources

LINCOLN, NB / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / The Arbor Day Foundation launched the Forest-Water Impact Map, a first-of-its kind mapping model that provides a clear, data-driven visualization of the powerful connection between forests and water.

The mapping resource identifies where reforestation projects could be the most impactful for water benefits by quantifying the extent to which planting trees can improve water quality in a specific place. The map's global scale makes it the broadest and most meaningful picture of volumetric water benefits from reforestation available today.

"While the positive relationship between forests and water is often evident, it isn't always quantifiable. This map brings more clarity to that impact and gives us a picture of where and how we could plant trees to yield healthier, cleaner water," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "So many of our corporate partners are looking to be meaningful water stewards, and this map will be a key tool to help turn insights into action and accelerate our goal to plant millions of trees in the places that need them most."

The Arbor Day Foundation built the map in collaboration with its partner 52impact and aligned the tool in accordance with volumetric water benefit accounting guidance, a widely accepted resource for providing guidance on transparent and credible volumetric water benefits.

The need to quantify the water benefits of reforestation is more important than ever as global water resources are threatened. Experts believe that the demand for freshwater will outstrip supply by the end of this decade. Right now, 75% of the world's accessible freshwater comes from forested watersheds, making them critical infrastructure in the world today. In the United States alone, more than 150 million Americans-about half of the country's population-gets its drinking water from sources filtered through forests.

Click here to explore the Arbor Day Foundation's interactive map and gain insights on reforestation water benefits across the world.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners.

And this is only the beginning.??

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

