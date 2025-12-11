Open Protocol Enables Global Brands and Retailers to Improve Adoption and ROI of AI Agents for Ecommerce

Zoovu, the AI product search and discovery platform for enterprise commerce, today announced the launch of Zoovu MCP Server, a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that gives AI agents governed access to product data to accelerate sales, maintain brand integrity, and deliver a better customer buying experience.

As organizations deploy AI agents across customer and employee workflows, most find that agents can handle generic questions but fail on complex, real-world product questions from buyers. Product information is often fragmented across systems, lacks customer-centric context such as use cases, reviews, benefits, and applications, and depends on rules and relationships that AI cannot reliably infer, resulting in inconsistent answers and risky recommendations.

With the Zoovu MCP Server, enterprises can now connect any MCP-compatible agent to enriched and standardized product data, compatibility and configuration logic, GenAI product and shopping experts and more -- providing the consistent and trustworthy product information required for scalable agentic commerce.

Agentic AI promises to radically remake the entire shopping experience, and the stakes are high for global brands and retailers: By 2030, the US B2C retail market alone could see up to $1 trillion in orchestrated revenue from agentic commerce, with global projections reaching as high as $3 trillion to $5 trillion, according to McKinsey research.

"Building an AI agent is easy; making that agent trustworthy for real product decisions is the hard part," said Jonathan Taylor, CTO and Co-Founder at Zoovu. "Zoovu MCP Server gives every AI agent a safe, consistent way to tap into the product truth our customers already rely on. It turns agents into reliable advisors who can make accurate, explainable recommendations without rebuilding data models from scratch."

Zoovu MCP Server gives AI agents an easy, standardized way to access the same product intelligence that powers Zoovu's search, guided selling, configurators, and AI assistants that are trusted by global enterprises such as Microsoft, Honeywell, and Bosch. These AI agents can search, compare, configure, and explain products with accuracy and governed consistency using Zoovu as their product brain instead of piecing together incomplete data.

Early adopters are already seeing impact: A global medical device manufacturer with over $2B in revenue connected its internal agent to Zoovu MCP Server and immediately improved accuracy on procedure-specific and compatibility questions, resolving more inquiries immediately and increasing usage by sales and support staff.

Powering the Highest-Value Agentic Commerce Use Cases

With Zoovu MCP Server, enterprises can activate:

Internal sales and support agents that answer complex product queries such as compatibility and configuration questions accurately, improving associate productivity and escalations.

that answer complex product queries such as compatibility and configuration questions accurately, improving associate productivity and escalations. On-site shopping agents that recommend, compare, and configure products in real time, increasing conversion and average order value.

that recommend, compare, and configure products in real time, increasing conversion and average order value. Customer service agents that resolve product-focused issues without specialist escalation.

that resolve product-focused issues without specialist escalation. ChatGPT apps and custom GPTs that can search, filter, compare, and explain products using structured, rules-aware product intelligence, opening channels on new marketplaces.

"Our customers have always relied on Zoovu to unify and enrich their product data," Taylor added. "MCP Server extends that intelligence to every AI agent they launch with accuracy, governance, and consistency they need to make AI part of their core commerce strategy."

Built for What's Next in Agentic Commerce

Zoovu MCP Server also prepares organizations for the next wave of agentic commerce, from Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and instant checkout on gen AI platforms to emerging agent-to-agent commerce models. In these scenarios, Zoovu MCP Server can be the single, governed interface through which buyer and seller agents understand products, constraints, and configuration logic.

Zoovu MCP Server is now available for all Zoovu customers and supports any MCP-compatible agent, including internal systems, third-party platforms, and ChatGPT apps.

For more information, visit www.zoovu.com

About Zoovu

Zoovu is the #1 AI-powered search and product discovery platform helping leading brands, manufacturers, and retailers unlock their product and customer data to build exceptional ecommerce experiences and drive breakthrough results. The world's largest ecommerce businesses, like Microsoft, Bosch, Canon, and Honeywell, use Zoovu to sell more, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce operational overhead while delivering better buying experiences. Founded in Boston, Zoovu is a global company with offices across North America and EMEA. Learn more at www.zoovu.com.

