Hanwha Finance Concludes Participation at ADFW 2025, Strengthening Its Role as a South Korea-UAE Financial Bridge

SEOUL, South Korea and ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanwha Life, Hanwha General Insurance, Hanwha Asset Management and Hanwha Investment & Securities - the four financial affiliates of Hanwha Finance - announced that they concluded their participation in Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) 2025, where they focused on strategies for integrating traditional and digital finance and expanding their global presence. The event was held from 8-11 December in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

ADFW, organised by the ADGM under the patronage His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, is the largest financial event in the Middle East. It has become a venue where global financial leaders - representing institutions that drive more than half of the world's GDP - gather to discuss key future-finance agendas and cooperation. This year marks its fourth edition.

During the event, senior executives and officials of Hanwha Finance served as keynote speakers across major forums, further strengthening the company's global presence. Dong-Won Kim, Chief Global Officer (CGO) of Hanwha Life, delivered the opening address at the Global Market Summit. On 9 December, Jong-Ho (James) Kim, CEO of Hanwha Asset Management, gave a keynote address at the Asset Abu Dhabi Forum on the proven performance of K-defense through the PLUS ETFs and its global scalability when combined with alternative investment (PE, VC) strategies.

On the third day, Dong Wook (Don) Kim, Chief Global Business Officer (CGBO) of Hanwha Life, delivered a keynote address at the Fintech Abu Dhabi Forum, presenting the future of insurance and financial operations.

That evening, Hanwha Finance hosted "K-Night by Hanwha", a networking event supporting the South Korean students and professional community in the UAE. The event, brought together more than 100 participants, including Jongkyoung Park, chargé d'affaires for the Republic of Korea to the UAE, creating a meaningful environment for connection and exchange.

Throughout the week, the Hanwha Lounge served as a hub for global institutional investors and innovative financial firms. Senior executives held a series of meetings with international partners, expanding Hanwha Finance's global capital network and strengthening its foundation for financial cooperation in the Middel East.

Hanwha Finance also signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with global financial and technology companies during ADFW. On December 8, Hanwha Asset Management signed an MoU with US investment firm MarcyPen to to support the global growth of K-culture and lifestyle industries. On December 10, Hanwha Investment & Securities signed an MoU with Kresus, a digital wallet platform company, securing momentum for its strategic transition into a "digital-asset specialized securities firm."

Participants engaged in dynamic discussions on AI-driven innovation, shifting capital flows and regulatory environments, and the development of sustainable financial systems. Hanwha Finance emphasised its strategy that combines the reliability of traditional finance with the openness of digital finance, ultimately connecting customers' assets and financial activities through a unified, on-chain journey.

With its participation in ADFW 2025, Hanwha Finance plans to Hanwha Finance seeks to reinforce collaboration with Abu Dhabi as a regional financial hub to expand its presence in the global financial market. Leveraging its technological capabilities, the company aims to strengthen its role as a financial bridge between South Korea and the UAE, while accelerating the global expansion of South Korean finance.

Hanwha Finance will continue to pursue initiatives that deepen global financial partnerships and advance innovative financial models.

About Hanwha Finance

Hanwha Finance is a trusted financial partner that empowers individuals and communities with lifelong personal finance solutions. By integrating AI into its digital financial offerings and tailoring them to diverse lifestyles, Hanwha Finance enables people to achieve financial well-being and supports societies in pursuing sustainable growth. With $130 billion in assets under management (AUM), Hanwha Finance provides seamless digital experiences and drives sustainable growth through AI and big data technologies. Expanding beyond digital finance, Web3, and wealth management, the company is broadening its presence across comprehensive financial sectors and forming strategic partnerships to drive global financial innovation. By continuously incorporating the latest advances in digital finance, Hanwha Finance aims to make asset management even smarter and more convenient for investors worldwide.

For more information, visit: https://www.hanwha.com/industries/finance.do

