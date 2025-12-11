21CS Releases TRANSVERSEn

Migrate With Confidence, Not Compromise

MOREHEAD CITY, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / 21CS announces the release of TRANSVERSEn, a comprehensive vendor independent data migration solution that ensures high data integrity and continuous application availability. Built on decades of expertise and proven success, TRANSVERSEn empowers enterprises to modernize mainframe disk storage infrastructure without downtime or risk.

If you are looking for ways to migrate your mainframe storage subsystem with no application downtime, TRANSVERSEn provides a future-ready path to seamless migration. Its intelligent automation and robust resiliency ensure that critical applications remain online while data moves securely and efficiently. With TRANSVERSEn, businesses can confidently transition to new storage technologies while maintaining full control and compliance.

"Many corporations seek to modernize their storage environments without introducing risk or disruption," said Eduardo Ciliendo, CEO of 21CS. "With TRANSVERSEn, we ensure your migration is secure and non-disruptive from start to finish, delivering unmatched speed and integrity while keeping your applications available throughout the process."

Key capabilities include:

End-to-End Non-Disruptive Migration . Complete migrations at your own pace without interrupting business operations, ensuring continuous application and data availability.

Intelligent Automation & Real-Time Analytics . Automated workflows provide real-time progress updates and robust analytics for visibility and control.

Dynamic Vendor Flexibility. Change or add storage vendors seamlessly, enabling dynamic hardware swaps while applications remain online.

Large Data Set Scalability . Simplified migration of larger data quantities for consistency groups ensures integrity and performance.

Remote Migration Over TCP/IP. Migrate disk volumes across local and remote z/OS systems using existing network connections, reducing complexity and cost.

TRANSVERSEn provides unmatched reliability and confidence during your storage migration, delivering an efficient and smooth transition to your new storage system while maintaining complete control and access. To learn more about harnessing the power of TRANSVERSEn, register for the upcoming webinar HERE.

