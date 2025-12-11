Presenti.ai Launches Enhanced AI Presentation Maker, Positioned as Powerful Gamma Alternative

HONG KONG, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Presenti.ai, a cloud-based AI presentation maker engineered for rapid slide creation, introducing its significantly upgraded platform. Positioned as a practical and robust alternative to Gamma, Presenti.ai empowers users to effortlessly transform ideas, documents, and various media into professional, AI-generated presentations in minutes.

As a fully cloud-native solution, Presenti.ai requires no software installation, offering real-time collaboration, cloud storage, and cross-device editing. This makes it an ideal choice for modern teams and individuals seeking a faster, more flexible, and accessible workflow.

AI-Driven Workflows: The Core of This Advanced AI Presentation Maker

As an advanced AI presentation maker, Presenti.ai streamlines the entire creation process with diverse intelligent input options. Key AI features now include:

Prompt-to-Presentation: Generate entire conceptual decks from a simple title or idea.

Generate entire conceptual decks from a simple title or idea. Content Transformation: Convert large text, outlines, or structured talking points into reorganized, ready-to-present slide content.

Convert large text, outlines, or structured talking points into reorganized, ready-to-present slide content. File-to-Slides: Transform existing documents (Word, PDF, TXT, Markdown, Xmind) into editable presentations.

Transform existing documents (Word, PDF, TXT, Markdown, Xmind) into editable presentations. Visual Enhancement: Beautify imported PPTX files with modernized layouts and automatic visual structure for improved readability.

Beautify imported PPTX files with modernized layouts and automatic visual structure for improved readability. Pro Agent Mode: Build long-form decks with guided outlines and sectioning for complex projects.

Build long-form decks with guided outlines and sectioning for complex projects. Multimedia Integration: Convert web links or audio input into slide content, and generate topic-relevant images using advanced AI models directly within presentations.

Convert web links or audio input into slide content, and generate topic-relevant images using advanced AI models directly within presentations. Embedded AI Assistant: Refine slide copy, adjust tone, generate tables, and simplify explanations for perfect clarity.

Beyond Creation: Smart Customization & Sharing Collaboration

To complete the professional workflow, Presenti.ai provides intelligent tools for presentation refinement and seamless distribution:

Customizable Templates: A collection of free templates caters to diverse professional needs, from product pitches to marketing reports.

A collection of free templates caters to diverse professional needs, from product pitches to marketing reports. Intelligent Layout Tools: Visual layout tools automatically optimize spacing, alignment, and typography for polished results.

Visual layout tools automatically optimize spacing, alignment, and typography for polished results. AI-Assisted Refinement: An embedded AI assistant refines content, adjusts tone, and simplifies explanations, maintaining consistent visual structure.

An embedded AI assistant refines content, adjusts tone, and simplifies explanations, maintaining consistent visual structure. Multi-Format Export: Supports PDF, PPTX, PNG, and JPG exports for easy sharing, offline access, and integration with other tools.

"We created Presenti.ai to make professional presentation creation truly effortless for everyone," said Edwin, Founder of Presenti.ai. "Our goal is simple: offer an accessible, incredibly fast, and intuitive AI presentation maker that moves far beyond existing tools."

About Presenti.ai

Presenti.ai is an online AI presentation maker that simplifies and accelerates professional slide deck creation. Leveraging AI prompts, document imports, and intelligent layout tools, Presenti.ai provides a more flexible, efficient alternative to traditional presentation tools.

