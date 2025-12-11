Hybrid Bonding Market worth $633.9 million by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Hybrid Bonding Market is projected to reach USD 633.9 million by 2032 from USD 164.7 million in 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.2% from 2025 to 2032.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Hybrid Bonding Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Hybrid Bonding Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2032

2020-2032 2025 Market Size: USD 164.7 million

USD 164.7 million 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 633.9 million

USD 633.9 million CAGR (2025-2032): 21.2%

Hybrid Bonding Market Trends & Insights:

The market is driven by the semiconductor industry's shift toward 3D integration to overcome scaling limits and achieve higher bandwidth, lower power, and finer interconnect density. Rising adoption of chiplets, advanced logic, memory stacking, and CIS devices further accelerates the demand for ultra-precise bonding processes.

By Packaging Architecture, Die-to-die (D2D) to exhibit a CAGR of 35.3% between 2025 and 2032.

By process flow, the back-end segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By equipment type, the wafer bonders segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2032.

The Asia Pacific hybrid bonding market accounted for a 51.6% revenue share in 2024.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=2641237

Wafer bonders segment captured the largest market share in 2024

Wafer bonders held the largest share of the hybrid bonding market in 2024 as wafer-to-wafer (W2W) hybrid bonding offers the highest alignment accuracy, process uniformity, and throughput, making it ideal for high-volume manufacturing of memory, CIS, and 3D logic devices. Their ability to deliver consistent bonding performance across full wafers significantly improves yield and reduces process variability. As leading foundries and memory fabs scale 3D integration, wafer bonders remain the foundational equipment category supporting these expansions. Continuous advancements in plasma activation, alignment optics, and wafer handling further strengthen their dominance. The strong installed base of W2W production lines reinforces their position as the primary bonding technology.

Heterogeneous integration segment is expected to record the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2032

Heterogeneous integration is likely to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period as the industry rapidly transitions to chiplet-based architectures that integrate logic, memory, analog, RF, and accelerators within a single package. Hybrid bonding enables the ultra-dense vertical interconnects required to achieve high bandwidth, low power consumption, and improved system-level performance in these multi-die assemblies. AI accelerators, HPC processors, and advanced mobile SoCs increasingly rely on chiplet designs, significantly accelerating demand for heterogeneous integration. The ability to mix different process nodes, materials, and functional blocks provides major cost and performance advantages, driving the adoption. As system-level scaling becomes critical, heterogeneous integration emerges as the most dynamic growth segment.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=2641237

China is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global hybrid bonding market in 2025

China is expected to lead the hybrid bonding industry in Asia Pacific and globally due to its massive semiconductor manufacturing scale, deep supply-chain integration, and continuous expansion of advanced packaging capabilities. The country is investing heavily in 3D integration, wafer-level packaging, and domestic equipment development to reduce reliance on global suppliers, accelerating hybrid bonding adoption across major memory, CIS, and logic fabs. Large government-backed programs and funding initiatives further strengthen the push toward self-sufficiency in advanced packaging technologies. With high-volume production, strong demand from consumer electronics and AI-driven applications, and rapid deployment of new fabs and OSAT lines, China is positioned as the dominant force shaping global hybrid bonding growth.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the hybrid bonding companies include EV Group (EVG) (Austria), Applied Materials, Inc. (US), SUSS MicroTec SE (Germany), Besi (Netherlands), Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (Singapore), Tokyo Electron (TEL) (Japan), and ASMPT (Singapore), among others.

