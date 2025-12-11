Gamme Telco has launched an all-aluminum solar carport compatible with nearly all standard PV modules and customizable in size and color. The system offers concealed wiring, integrated rainwater management, and scalable configurations for residential and commercial use.Gamme Telco, a unit of French pergola manufacturer Group Mitjavila, has introduced a new solar carport for residential and commercial applications. The Electra Design 3 carport is compatible with nearly all conventional solar panels. "No special modules are required, as we adapt the structure to fit 99% of the panels available on ...

