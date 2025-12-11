Behavox, the AI company that transforms data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses, today announced it has been named to RegTech100 2026, an annual list recognizing the most innovative tech companies driving the future of regulatory compliance.

Behavox's selection reflects a growing shift among financial institutions to move beyond fragmented legacy systems and embrace unified, AI-powered compliance frameworks. Designed specifically for regulated firms, Behavox delivers communications archiving, trade surveillance, and policy management on a single stack with explainable, multilingual AI that is regulator-ready and production-proven.

"Firms want fewer systems, faster answers, and one unified narrative," said Erkin Adylov, Founder and CEO of Behavox. "Behavox delivers end-to-end controls that are fast, auditable, and explainable so compliance teams can act sooner, prove more, and prevent risk before it becomes a headline."

The Behavox Controls Platform has become the platform of choice for Tier 1 banks, asset managers, hedge funds, and insurance firms looking to consolidate fragmented tools into a single source of truth. Unlike generic models, Behavox is built from the ground up for financial services with pretrained, multilingual models and out-of-the-box coverage across asset classes, instruments, and scenarios.

Key differentiators include:

Unified surveillance, unified archive, unified controls : Unified trade and communications surveillance, accelerating investigations and reducing false positives.

: Unified trade and communications surveillance, accelerating investigations and reducing false positives. Audit-ready, regulator-trusted : Delivers explainable outputs and governance aligned to supervisory expectations.

: Delivers explainable outputs and governance aligned to supervisory expectations. Preventive controls : Combines detective controls with forward-looking risk insights to stop problems before they escalate.

: Combines detective controls with forward-looking risk insights to stop problems before they escalate. Multilingual, production-grade AI: Built to perform in real-world deployments, not just sandboxes or proof-of-concepts.

The RegTech100 2026 Summary Report features an exclusive interview with CEO Erkin Adylov and a detailed article outlining how regulated firms can evolve from basic compliance to strategic surveillance powered by AI that delivers faster detection, clearer policies, and better governance.

About the RegTech100 2026

Now in its ninth year, the RegTech100 highlights the 100 regulatory technology firms shaping the future of compliance. A panel of analysts and industry experts assessed more than 1,000 providers to select the 2026 finalists based on their ability to address critical compliance challenges, deliver measurable impact, and strengthen the effectiveness of regulatory operations.

"As regulatory demands intensify and AI becomes more embedded in compliance workflows, choosing the right RegTech partner is decisive for staying compliant and competitive," said Mariyan Dimitrov, director of research at RegTech Analyst

What to look for in the report

How to unify trade and communications surveillance on one archive with one policy and one alert stream.

Where AI drives step-change efficiency, from faster deployments to quicker false-positive closure and case resolution.

How preventive, explainable controls and audit-ready reasoning enhance governance and regulator confidence.

About Behavox

Behavox is an AI company that transforms structured and unstructured corporate data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses. Our proprietary technology and industry-specific LLM enables users to ask and answer questions without becoming domain experts, technologists, or data scientists.

Our global client base includes banks, asset managers, hedge funds, commodities firms, private equity firms, crypto firms and other non-financial companies. Equipping them with quality, cost-efficient insights, our solutions empower them to:

Detect and address compliance risks

Streamline and secure data archiving

Predict and prevent regulatory breaches

Turn big data into revenue

Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in London, with offices worldwide, including in New York City, Montreal, Seattle, Singapore, and Tokyo.

