Baker Tilly: AI Alone Won't Future-Proof Your Business: Why ERP Modernization Still Matters

In today's fast-moving digital economy, artificial intelligence (AI) is everywhere - from boardroom conversations to frontline operations. It's no surprise that some executives are asking, "can we just add AI on top of what we already have?"

The idea of integrating AI into an aging Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system may sound appealing. It promises automation without disruption, insight without overhaul. But this shortcut often leads to a dead end.

AI needs more than data - It needs the right infrastructure

AI thrives on clean, connected and contextual data. Legacy ERP systems, however, were not built for this. They often suffer from:

Rigid architecture that resists integration with modern AI frameworks

Fragmented data that limits the effectiveness of machine learning models

Performance bottlenecks that slow down real-time decision-making

Security and compliance risks when retrofitting AI into outdated environments

Even with middleware and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), these systems struggle to support the scale, speed and sophistication that modern AI demands.

Modernization is a business discipline

ERP modernization isn't just about keeping up with technology. It's about preparing your business to compete. Organizations that treat modernization as a core discipline are better positioned to:

Redesign processes for automation and agility

Unlock enterprise-wide data for AI-driven insights

Adapt faster to market shifts and customer expectations

This isn't about chasing the next shiny object. It's about building a foundation that supports continuous innovation.

What does an AI-integrated ERP look like?

Modern ERP platforms are no longer just systems of record. They're systems of intelligence. To fully leverage AI, an ERP should be designed with:

Embedded AI capabilities : AI isn't an add-on; it's woven into workflows to automate tasks like predictive maintenance, demand forecasting and anomaly detection.

Unified data architecture : A single source of truth across finance, operations and supply chain enables machine learning models to deliver accurate, real-time insights.

Composable and modular design : Businesses can adopt new capabilities without disruptive upgrades, ensuring agility as technology evolves.

Cloud-native scalability : AI workloads require elastic computing power and secure environments that legacy on-premise systems can't easily provide.

Industry-specific intelligence: Pre-built models and processes tailored to sector needs accelerate adoption and reduce customization costs.

An example of this would be IFS Cloud which exemplifies this approach by embedding AI directly into its platform, enabling predictive analytics and intelligent automation without relying on bolt-on tools. This design ensures organizations can innovate faster and adapt as AI capabilities advance.

The bottom line: Don't just add AI, build for it

AI is not a magic wand. It's a powerful tool that delivers results only when it's part of a broader strategy that includes modern, flexible and intelligent systems at the core.

For organizations ready to move beyond incremental gains and embrace true transformation, Baker Tilly stands by to help clients navigate the IT disruption that AI brings.

