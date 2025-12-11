Wood Group (John) Plc - Results of General Meeting and update on Chair

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

John Wood Group PLC

LEI:549300PLYY6I10B6S323

General Meeting - Voting Results

Issued share capital at meeting date: 691,839,369 Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share.

At a General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC (the "Company") held on 11 December 2025 at 10.00am, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed by way of a poll with the required majorities.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website: https://www.woodplc.com/investors/general-meetings

The Resolutions were considered and passed as Ordinary Resolutions.

The number of votes for and against the resolutions, and the number of votes withheld, were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For (Including Discretionary) % Votes Against % Total Votes (excluding Votes Withheld) Votes Withheld* % of Issued Share Capital Voted ** 1 To receive the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 (the " 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements"). 123,176,724 80.95% 28,996,406 19.05% 152,173,130 840,073 22.00 2 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report (other than the Directors' Remuneration Policy), set out on pages 126 to 146 within the 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements. 133,428,567 88.74% 16,936,697 11.26% 150,365,264 2,647,939 21.73 3 To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company, to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company. 143,479,907 95.30% 7,076,882 4.70% 150,556,789 2,456,414 21.76 4 To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors. 142,665,657 94.02% 9,067,511 5.98% 151,733,168 1,280,035 21.93

The percentages of votes "For" and "Against" each resolution are expressed as a percentage of the total of the votes "For" and votes "Against" the resolution (together the "Total Votes (excluding votes withheld").

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

** Votes withheld are excluded from the percentage of issued share capital voted calculation.

These votes are also available on the Company's website at: https://www.woodplc.com/investors/general-meetings

Update on Board Chair

On 23 May 2025, it was announced that Roy A Franklin intended to step down as Chair and as a director of the Company's Board once there was greater clarity regarding the Company's future direction. It was subsequently disclosed within the 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements published on 30 October 2025 that Roy intended to step down from the Company's Board following the General Meeting at which the 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements were laid before shareholders. As announced on 4 December 2025, we have made significant progress towards satisfaction of Regulatory Conditions in connection with the acquisition of the Company by Sidara Limited (the "Acquisition"). As a result of this, the Board has determined that it is in the best interests of the Company for Roy to continue to serve as Chair until either closing of the Acquisition or, if earlier, following the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Notification authorised by:

John Habgood, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary