Lenovo Honored a 'Most Sustainable Organization' Award by HKICPA

Lenovo has been honored with a 'Most Sustainable Organization' award under the newly established Elite Past Winners section from the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE:992)(ADR:LNVGY) has been honored with a 'Most Sustainable Organization' award under the newly established Elite Past Winners (EPW) section from the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA). This prestigious recognition highlights Lenovo's continued excellence in corporate governance and environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and reporting.

The EPW section was introduced this year to celebrate companies with consistent outstanding performance and continued recognition from HKICPA (at least five times over the past decade). This year's award marks the thirteenth consecutive year that Lenovo has been recognized by the HKICPA. Lenovo is proud to be among this elite group, reaffirming its dedication to the highest corporate governance standards and ESG responsibilities, while further strengthening stakeholders' confidence.

In addition to this recognition, Lenovo has also achieved several other notable ESG accolades in recent months, including a rating of AAA in the MSCI ESG Ratings Assessment for the fourth consecutive year, AA+ rating on the 2025 Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index, and Platinum Recognition from EcoVadis.

For more information on Lenovo's global ESG practices, please refer to the latest Environmental, Social and Governance Report published in June 2025.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

