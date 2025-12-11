Birdsong HLCOE: Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence and EdLogics Selected by Primary Health Solutions to Advance Substance Use Education in Schools across Southwest Ohio

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA AND HAMILTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / The Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence (Birdsong HLCOE) and EdLogics are proud to announce their selection by Primary Health Solutions (PHS) to support a major new initiative designed to enhance substance use education and prevention for students across Southwest Ohio. Enabled by PHS's recent grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the collaboration will integrate the Rewards for Healthy Living digital learning platform throughout PHS's school-based health centers to expand access to engaging, prevention-focused education.

Powered by EdLogics, the Rewards for Healthy Living platform delivers evidence-based, interactive, and gamified health education designed to engage and empower students. Through age-appropriate modules focused on fentanyl safety, substance use disorder (SUD) prevention, healthy decision-making, and overall health literacy, the platform uses a reward-based learning model to help students build knowledge and reinforce key prevention messages.

By incorporating this innovative educational experience into its school-based health programs, PHS will provide students with accessible, impactful tools that support informed decision-making and promote healthier futures.

According to Stephen Roller, President and CEO of Primary Health Solutions, this strategic relationship supports PHS's ongoing commitment to prevention. "Our collaboration with Birdsong HLCOE and EdLogics brings students and families the trusted resources they need to understand the risks and realities surrounding substance use and how to protect their families. This interactive platform has proven its ability to increase knowledge retention, exactly the type of lasting impact we aim to achieve."

"Health literacy gives young people the knowledge and confidence they need to navigate real-world risks, and early prevention is one of the most effective ways to stop substance misuse before it starts," said George Birdsong, President and Founder of Birdsong HLCOE. "We're thrilled to see the Rewards for Healthy Living platform expand beyond Virginia and provide students and families in Ohio with engaging, evidence-based education that promotes safety, awareness, and better decision-making. We're proud to support Primary Health Solutions in delivering these vital resources to the communities they serve."

Roni Christopher, Executive Director of Birdsong HLCOE, emphasized the shared vision of these organizations. "Primary Health Solutions has a long history of excellence in quality, community care, and population health. We are excited to collaborate with an organization that shares our commitment to prevention and empowerment. Together, we can bring exceptional content such as our fentanyl safety and substance use modules to the students and families PHS supports. This is a meaningful partnership that builds on mutual strengths."

"We are honored to be selected by Primary Health Solutions to support this important work," said Thomas Chamberlain, PharmD, CEO and Founder of EdLogics. "Improving health literacy at an early age is one of the most effective strategies we have for preventing substance misuse and reducing fentanyl-related harm. This collaborative relationship between PHS, Birdsong HLCOE, and EdLogics allows us to bring innovative, game-based learning to students in Southwest Ohio and helps lay the foundation for healthier futures."

The partnership will launch in PHS's school-based health centers, where the EdLogics digital platform will strengthen existing behavioral health and prevention programming with a targeted focus on fentanyl awareness and substance use prevention. Students will engage with fun, interactive, and age-appropriate games, videos, and quizzes designed to simplify complex health topics including the dangers of fentanyl, strategies for avoiding substance use, and skills for making safe and healthy decisions. Through the platform's evidence-based, gamified approach, learners build foundational health literacy that supports long-term prevention. Additionally, the platform's data analytics will help educators and healthcare teams monitor student engagement and understanding, allowing them to tailor programming and reinforce key prevention messages.

Primary Health Solutions is a nonprofit, Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) serving Southwest Ohio with locations in Hamilton, Fairfield, Middletown, Oxford, Dayton, and Trenton. PHS provides integrated medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, pharmacy, and school-based services to improve health outcomes and reduce barriers to care. As one of the largest providers of behavioral health services in Butler County, PHS is committed to caring for the whole person through access, education, and innovation, creating healthier communities for all.

The Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence, based in Norfolk, Virginia, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing health literacy through education, research, and collaborative partnerships. The Center supports regional health literacy initiatives by providing free digital health education solutions to communities throughout the nation. Through its strategic partnership with EdLogics, Birdsong HLCOE integrates interactive, game-based learning into community, workforce, and early childhood programs to help individuals of all ages build essential health knowledge for life.

EdLogics is a digital health education and consumer engagement company transforming the way people learn about health. Through innovative, game-based learning, interactive multimedia content, and reward-driven engagement strategies, the EdLogics Platform delivers a fun, engaging, and personalized educational experience that improves health literacy, empowers individuals to make informed decisions, and promotes positive health behaviors. EdLogics partners with employers, healthcare organizations, academic institutions, and communities to drive meaningful health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

