AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) of Santam Limited (Santam) (South Africa). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Santam's consolidated balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings also reflect, in the form of lift, Santam's strategic importance to its ultimate parent company, Sanlam Limited.

Santam's balance sheet strength is underpinned by its consolidated risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), its good financial flexibility and its long track record of strong organic capital generation. Despite Santam's conservative investment portfolio by asset class, AM Best considers the quality of Santam's assets to be an offsetting factor in the balance sheet strength assessment given its concentration in domestic securities.

Santam has a track record of strong operating performance through the business cycle. For year-end 2024, the company reported a profit after tax of ZAR 4.4 billion (USD 233 million), equivalent to a return-on-equity ratio of 34.2% (as calculated by AM Best). Despite the high competition in its domestic market and the increased frequency and severity of natural catastrophe losses in recent years, Santam has maintained robust underwriting performance driven by a disciplined underwriting approach, a diversified product offering and preferential access to profitable business from affiliated entities across Africa.

Santam's business is focused on its core market in South Africa, where it holds a well-established and dominant position. Santam's diversification and competitive position is expected to be strengthened by its recent entry into the Lloyd's market, where the group anticipates commencing underwriting business in 2026.

